Image caption A crowd of 100 loyalists took part in what the police described as a "rampage" in Larne

Police have released two men arrested under the Terrorism Act by detectives investigating disturbances in Larne, County Antrim, on Sunday 30 March.

The men, a 33-year-old and a 32-year-old, were arrested on Monday morning in Larne.

During the violence, a crowd of up to 100 people, many of them masked, attacked police, residents and homes.

One man was seriously injured and a police officer suffered an eye wound during the violence.