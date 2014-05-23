Image caption The transcripts of interviews with former republican and loyalist terrorists are being held at Boston College

The wife of former Boston College researcher, Anthony McIntyre, has made a formal complaint to authorities that her communications are being monitored.

Carrie McIntyre, the wife of Anthony McIntyre, made the complaint to Irish police and the US State Department.

Her husband was the lead researcher on Boston College's Belfast Project.

The project features dozens of interviews with paramilitaries, who spoke candidly about their involvement in The Troubles.

The understanding of both the researchers and the interviewees was that their participation would remain secret until after their deaths.

Mrs McIntyre, also known as Carrie Twomey, has been heavily involved in the campaign to restrict access to the project.

Tapes handed over

On Thursday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed they are seeking to obtain all material relating to the Belfast Project.

Last year, the PSNI used a treaty between the UK and the US to obtain some of the interviews.

Tapes from seven interviewees were handed over, all of which were deemed to have relevance to the murder of Jean McConville in 1972.

Anthony McIntyre was the lead researcher for the Boston College oral project

The widowed mother-of-10 was abducted, murdered and secretly buried by the IRA.

The released recordings have led to a number of arrests, including that of the Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams.

One man, the veteran republican Ivor Bell, has been charged in connection with Mrs McConville's abduction. He denies the charges

Dr Anthony McIntyre conducted the interviews with former IRA members. Since his involvement was revealed, his family has been informed of a threat to their safety.

His wife and children are US citizens, but the family is adamant that contrary to some reports, they have not sought asylum in America.

Offer to return testimony

Anthony McIntyre cannot travel to the United States in any case, as he is a former republican prisoner.

He insists that even if he were allowed into America, he would refuse to leave the interviewees who spoke to him about their time in the IRA.

His wife believes that there has been illegal privacy violations and surveillance of conversations she has had with regard to the family's safety.

Separately, Boston College has offered to return the remaining testimony it holds to the interviewees.

A spokesperson would not be drawn on whether any of those who took part in the project had availed of the offer, but the BBC understands that approaches have been made to have some tapes repatriated.