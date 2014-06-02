Image copyright PSNI Image caption Scott Vineer was critically injured in the assault in September 2012

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder an autistic teenager two years ago.

Ryan Craig, from Ashmount Gardens in Lisburn, County Antrim, was remanded in custody.

Scott Vineer was 17 when he was assaulted on his way home from the South Eastern Regional College in September 2012.

He was beaten about the head and left unconscious behind a disused warehouse on the Lagan towpath, in Lisburn.

He spent three months in a coma, only returning home six months after the attack.

On Monday, Mr Vineer was in Lisburn Magistrates Court alongside his mother and father to see Mr Craig charged with attempting to murder him.

There was no application for bail and the accused was remanded in custody until the end of the month.