Several hundred loyalists have held a protest outside a police station in west Belfast.

They held the demonstration outside Tennent Street PSNI station, in the Shankill area, due to four bandsmen being questioned by police.

The bandsmen were interviewed about alleged breaches of Parades Commission rulings.

Police said the bandsmen were at the station voluntarily and no one had been arrested.