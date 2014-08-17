Met Office: Yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland
A yellow wind warning has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland on Sunday by the Met Office.
The blustery conditions across Counties Antrim, Down and Londonderry are expected to continue into Monday morning, bringing some large waves to coastal areas.
Motorists have been warned to "exercise caution" when travelling.
P&O ferries has cancelled all of its express sailings between Larne and Troon because of the high winds.
Passengers booked to sail on Sunday should contact the company before travelling to Cairnryan Port.
All sailings between Ballycastle and Rathlin have also been cancelled as gusts of up to 50mph are expected around the coasts and hills.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "The public should be aware of possible minor disruption, particularly to transport, and of the risks to those engaged in outdoor activities."
A yellow weather warning is issued by the Met Office to make the public aware of certain adverse weather conditions, in this case, the risk of disruption to transport and damage to trees caused by strong winds.