Woman dies in Coalisland house fire
- Published
A woman in her 50s who was injured in a house fire in County Tyrone has died in hospital.
The blaze broke out in the house at Mayollan Terrace, Coalisland, shortly before 00:10 BST on Tuesday.
A man in his 50s, who was also in the house at the time, was treated in hospital for less serious injuries.
Police said the cause of the fire had not yet been established, and inquiries were continuing.
Detectives have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.