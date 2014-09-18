BBC News

£50,000 cannabis factory discovered in County Tyrone

Published

A cannabis factory with an estimated £50,000 worth of the plant has been found in County Tyrone.

Police discovered the haul in a property at Mullanmore Road, Carrickmore, on Wednesday.

Other associated drugs paraphernalia were also found and have been seized for examination.

Insp Robert McGowan said it was a "substantial factory".

"Evidence at the scene would suggest a very large number of plants, in addition to those found by police, may have been grown at that location and have since been harvested," he said.

