Sean Corrigan 'may have died in suspicious circumstances'
- Published
Police have released the name of a 31-year-old man who died at a flat in west Belfast on Saturday.
A post mortem found Sean Corrigan may have died in suspicious circumstances.
Police are investigating his death on Saturday.
Detectives have appealed for information and with his family's approval, they have released his name and photograph to help "jog people's memories".
They want to hear from anyone who was in the St Mary's Gardens area between 01:00 BST and lunchtime on Saturday 13 September and who may have seen Sean.
They also want to speak to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has information.
Det Chief Insp Justyn Galloway said he is keen to establish Mr Corrigan's "last movements and the circumstances leading up to his death".