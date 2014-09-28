Viable pipe bomb found during alert in Newtownabbey

Railway bridge at Whitehouse Park
The pipe bomb was found under a railway bridge at Whitehouse Park

A viable pipe bomb device has been seized by police during a security alert in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

A number of people had to leave their homes after police received a telephone call at 20:50 BST on Saturday to say a device had been left in the area.

It was located under a railway bridge at Whitehouse Park and examined by Army bomb experts.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes at about 00:45 BST on Sunday.

Those responsible were condemned by the mayor of Newtownabbey Thomas Hogg.

"This has caused very significant disruption to a large number of families in that area, a number of very elderly individuals and a number of severely disabled individuals displaced from their homes on a Saturday evening until the early hours of the morning," he said.

"It's absolutely appalling and those responsible have no place in any sort of civilised society."