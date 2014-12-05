Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Young fans camp out in Belfast City centre in the hope of securing One Direction tickets, as BBC Newsline's Andy West reports

Fans have been warned about camping out over the weekend in the hope of getting One Direction tickets.

Some young fans have been queuing since 0600 GMT on Thursday. Tickets do not go on sale until Saturday morning.

Promoters have said queuing is not permitted outside ticket outlets until Saturday morning and that due to predicted adverse weather conditions people should wrap up warm.

The boy band will perform in Belfast in October 2015.

One Direction found fame on the X Factor but have gone on to become a worldwide success with hits including Steal my Girl, Best Song Ever and Thats What Makes You Beautiful.

Fans will be hoping to get up close to Harry, Louis, Zayn, Niall and Liam when they arrive in Belfast.

Image caption Some parents have also been braving the cold in the hope of securing tickets for the show.

Paige, 12, has been camping out since lunchtime on Thursday and said she would "do anything" to see the band.

"We're dedicated fans, we're going to sit here if it rains or snows," she said.

"Louis is my favourite, he's absolutely gorgeous. If I get a ticket I'm going to cry."

Denise, 29, has also been camping out. She said she is Harry's biggest fan.

"It's absolutely freezing out here but I just love them," she said.

"I don't even really know why I'm here. Harry is just amazing."