Image copyright Martin McKenna Image caption There were flurries of snow in the Sperrin Mountains on Friday

The first snow warning for Northern Ireland this winter has been issued by the Met Office.

Bitterly cold conditions on Sunday will see showers move east across all counties, along with westerly winds.

Many of these showers will be falling as rain and sleet for low level areas, but hills and mountains are more likely to have a covering of snow.

Snow depths of 2-5cm are possible above 250m, with some temporary accumulations below this.

Image copyright Mary Burke Image caption Wintry conditions on the Glenshane Pass photographed on Friday

Above 400m, there may be as much as 5-10cm of snow.

The warning comes into effect at 14:00 GMT on Sunday and lasts until 12:00 GMT on Monday. It also contains a risk of ice on untreated surfaces.