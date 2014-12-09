Parents' hope for new Crumlin integrated school
A parents' group in Crumlin, County Antrim, says it has high hopes of a new integrated college opening there.
Two development proposals could pave the way for the closure of the current integrated school by August 2016 and the opening of a new school immediately afterwards.
The current college was a controlled school that then become integrated.
But opposition to its principal caused problems, and it now has just over 100 pupils and a heavy budget deficit.
The principal has been on long-term sick leave.
A parents' group has proposed creating a new 600-pupil school, with the support of the integrated movement.
The new school would be for 11 to 19 year olds, instead of 11 to 16.
The group says 1,100 pupils travel to school outside Crumlin every day, but families would prefer a school which could educate young people up to A-level.
The development proposals are out to consultation for two months, and the final decision will rest with the education minister.
The option of creating a school jointly managed by Catholic and Protestant authorities was discussed at length, but did not result in an official proposal.