Two masked men, believed to have been armed with a gun, have robbed a take-away restaurant in County Down.

The pair entered the premises on Clandeboye Road, Bangor, shortly before 22:00 GMT on Friday.

The robbers threatened staff and ordered them to lie on the floor, before stealing cash.

Police said no-one was injured but staff were "left very badly shaken" by the robbery.

Det Con Mark Holmes said: "I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact detectives at Bangor on the non-emergency number 101.

"Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."