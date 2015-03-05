INTO says vote clears the way for industrial action
The Irish National Teachers Organisation has said a vote by its members clears the way for industrial action, including a strike.
The INTO is protesting about cutbacks which could mean 500 teacher job losses and 1,000 support staff going.
The teachers' union says the result of its ballot shows the anger of its members against what it calls the "cuts agenda".
It said the profession was being ripped apart to balance the Stormont budget.
Just over 34% of members voted and 79% opted for strike action.
The union has almost 7,000 members in Northern Ireland.
The teachers will be called out to strike on Friday 13 March and to attend demonstrations against the cuts, organised by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.
The INTO's northern executive will meet on Monday to decide on other action, but a spokesman said that could involve actions which do not harm children's education, such as targeting the Department of Education.
Unison, which represents health workers, has also announced that its members will go out on strike on 13 March.
The union is due to meet with employers on Friday to discuss emergency cover.
Other unions are expected to announce their intention to strike in the coming days.