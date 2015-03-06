Gerry Adams 'wrong about Paul Quinn murder' say family
By Gordon Adair
BBC News NI
- Published
The family of a murdered County Armagh man have rejected claims by Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams that criminals were responsible for his death.
Paul Quinn from Cullyhanna was 21 when was he found beaten in the Republic of Ireland. He died later in hospital.
His family blames the IRA for his murder in 2007.
Mr Adams said last Sunday that "a small handful of criminals who are using the border for their own purposes" were responsible for killing him.
The Sinn Féin leader was speaking at a republican commemoration in south Armagh, which he said he was attending to show support for the family of Crossmaglen man Francis McCabe Jr, who was injured in an explosion last month.
In his speech, he said these "criminals" operating in the area were not republicans.
"They're involved in, and have been involved in going right back, the killing of an IRA volunteer Keith Rogers, young Paul Quinn to Garda Adrian Donohoe," he said.
However, his claims prompted an angry response from Mr Quinn's parents.
His mother Breege Quinn said: "At the end of the day, Gerry Adams and (local Sinn Féin MP) Conor Murphy know who murdered Paul Quinn - the IRA murdered Paul.
"The IRA got into their suits, got their balaclavas, got their iron bars, They made a phone call and they lured him to a shed. That's what the IRA did."
His father Stephen Quinn said: "When he was making his speech the other day, at this meeting up in Creggan, I would guarantee that nearly every one, or maybe every one, that was at the killing of Paul was standing there listening."
Mr Adams told the BBC: "I stood up on Sunday as I have done on other occasions, and I addressed thousands of republicans.
"I know they have no affinity, they are repulsed by what happened to Paul Quinn.
"I called upon people if they have any information whatsoever on that murder or other murders to bring it forward to the proper agencies, or to me and I will bring it forward to An Garda Siochana or the PSNI."
Mrs Quinn said the people who killed her son "would have been standing looking up at Gerry Adams as if he was God".
"He has all the people round here misled," she said.
"That's all we're asking - for Gerry Adams to come out and tell the truth, Conor Murphy to tell the truth."
Paul Quinn's death is still being investigated by police on both sides of the border, and his family say they have not given up hope of his killers being convicted.