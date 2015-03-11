Kids' toy 100 euros note accepted by business in Newry
- Published
Police in Newry have said a toy 100 euro note was accepted by a business premises in the County Down town.
It is understood it was used to buy a sandwich in a fast food outlet.
Police said the euro note was from a leading toy store.
The PSNI said the note was being treated as counterfeit currency and as a result the owner was out of pocket. Police have advised businesses to check all notes.
Writing on the PSNI's Newry and Mourne Facebook page, officers issued the following advice: "If you work in a cash handling job please take five seconds to check all notes you are accepting, the first check would be look at the thing!
"The second would be to swipe a counterfeit detector pen across it, you can buy these online for pennies. Then consider the feel of the note.
"Clearly no checks were done on this note and that business is now 100 euro down plus the value of the goods it was used to 'pay' for!
"Isn't it as well the pound is pretty strong against the euro!"