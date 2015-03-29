Chimney Corner: Man arrested after stabbing at Mallusk hotel
- Published
A man has been arrested after a stabbing at a hotel in County Antrim.
Police were called to the Chimney Corner Hotel in Mallusk at about 03:20 BST on Sunday.
When they arrived a man in his 30s was being treated by ambulance staff for stab wounds and a man in his 20s was subsequently arrested.
The injured man is currently in hospital being treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.