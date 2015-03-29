BBC News

Chimney Corner: Man arrested after stabbing at Mallusk hotel

Published

A man has been arrested after a stabbing at a hotel in County Antrim.

Police were called to the Chimney Corner Hotel in Mallusk at about 03:20 BST on Sunday.

When they arrived a man in his 30s was being treated by ambulance staff for stab wounds and a man in his 20s was subsequently arrested.

The injured man is currently in hospital being treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Related Topics