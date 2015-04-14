Crossmaglen explosion: Francis McCabe Jr 'loses sight in one eye'
- Published
A man who was seriously injured in a booby-trap bomb in Crossmaglen, County Armagh, in February has been blinded in one eye as a result of the explosion.
Francis McCabe Jr sustained injuries to his face and chest in the explosion on Corliss Road, close to his home, on 25 February.
At the time, it was reported that he was trying to remove a poster from a lamp post when the bomb detonated.
The poster claimed another person was a security forces informer or "tout".
To date, no-one has been arrested over the explosion.
The following day, police recovered parts of what was believed to have been an exploded pipe bomb from the scene.
On Tuesday, the Irish News reported that although surgeons battled to save his injured eye, Mr McCabe will "lose his sight permanently".