FA Cup Final: NI school shares Aston Villa disappointment
A Northern Ireland school that adopted Aston Villa as its official football team has shared the disappointment of the English club's FA Cup final defeat.
Children at Ampertaine Primary School in Upperlands, County Londonderry, adopted the Birmingham side last year, as part of an education project.
Facts and figures about the club are used in literacy, maths and PE lessons.
However, Villa's 4-0 defeat by Arsenal was a lesson that the club and its young fans did not want to take.
Special screening
Aston Villa is aware of the school's support and the club's staff gave coaching lessons to Ampertaine pupils last year.
Villa players have been photographed posing with letters from the children, and with specially designed kits that were presented to the school as gifts.
Ampertaine pupils came into school on Saturday for a special screening of the FA Cup final, but had to watch their heroes being shot down by the Gunners.
Speaking to the BBC, one boy said: "I thought Arsenal were the better team in that game, but I think Aston Villa tried hard."
Outnumbered
A girl who had Aston Villa's crest drawn onto her face said: "They played quite well in the first half, but then all the goals were scored in the second half."
Another boy said: "It was disappointing seeing them lose, coming all the way up to the final and getting everything sorted out for today, but there's still next year."
Despite the school's official links to Aston Villa, there was one young Arsenal fan who found himself outnumbered on Saturday.
He remained loyal to the Gunners and said he was pleased with the result but added: "I'd have loved 10-0."
The school's decision to support Aston Villa was the result of a draw organised by the headmaster, Garry McIlwaine, last year.
The outcome of the draw seemed appropriate, as Ampertaine's school uniform is claret and blue, the same colours used by Aston Villa.