Lord Ballyedmond: Report says pilots unhappy about fog
- Published
A report into a helicopter crash that killed four people, including one of Northern Ireland's richest men, says the crew was unhappy about taking off in heavy fog.
Lord Ballyedmond died in the crash near Beccles in Suffolk on 13 March 2014.
The report said the take-off from his estate, Gillingham Hall, would not have been allowed from a licensed aerodrome.
It found the crew lacked visual cues, formal training and procedures to fly in the conditions on board.
Lord Ballyedmond was a multi-millionaire businessman who founded an international pharmaceutical firm in Newry, County Down, and later became a Tory peer.
The pilots of the Agusta AW139 G-LBAL helicopter, 36-year-old Capt Carl Dickerson, and Capt Lee Hoyle, 45, were killed instantly along with Lord Ballyedmond's 42-year-old foreman, Declan Small, from Mayobridge, County Down.
The investigation, carried out by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), said that the flight was scheduled to depart at 18:30 BST, but the two passengers were not ready to leave until 19:20 BST.
By the time of the actual departure, a "dense fog has set in" which cut visibility down to "the order of tens of metres", according to the report.
The AAIB examined the contents of the cockpit voice and flight data recorder, which contained a pre-flight conversation between the pilots, during which one said he was not very happy "about lifting out of here".
The helicopter reached an altitude of 82ft (25m) and a ground speed of 90 knots - about 103mph - when it crashed nose-down in a field.
The report said it hit a line of large hay bales lying in the field and the "cabin structure was destroyed". There is no evidence the helicopter struck a tree or any other object during its brief final flight.
The report concluded that the crew may have suffered from errors in perception - known as somatogravic illusion - caused by the flight path and "lack of external visual cues".
It said there was an absence of procedures for two-pilot operation of the helicopter and the crew lacked formal training in such procedures.
The AAIB said these factors, combined with the limited use of the automatic flight control system, may have contributed to the crash.
The report also suggested that previous safety recommendations, made after a fatal crash in the 1990s involving another of the operator's helicopters, were not followed.
"Opportunities to reduce the likelihood of such an event, presented by the report into the operator's previous fatal accident, appeared not to have been taken," the report said.
The helicopter manufacturer said the aircraft "had responded appropriately to the crew inputs", according to the recorded data.
The UK is to adopt new regulations involving the operation of non-commercial complex aircraft in 2016.