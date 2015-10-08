Companies controlled by Frank Boyd refinance loans held by Cerberus
- Published
Companies controlled by the property developer Frank Boyd have refinanced loans that were held by the Cerberus investment fund.
Cerberus took control of the loans last year as part of its £1.2bn purchase of Nama's Northern Ireland loan book.
Killultagh Estates and associated firms have now has now agreed new finance with ICG Longbow, a London-based property lender.
ICG mortgages have been registered on properties in Belfast and England.
It is understood the deal involves loans from ICG of just over £100m.
Killultagh was assisted by Belfast advisory firm GDP Capital.
James Gibbons, principal of GDP Capital, said: "This is a very positive sign that there is access to finance for companies and that property investors can retain control of their loans which have been acquired by private equity funds."
Killultagh also had borrowings with Ulster Bank.
The main Ulster Bank-related asset, the Connswater shopping centre in east Belfast, was refinanced with the Fortress investment fund last year.
Other Ulster Bank-related properties are currently for sale or have been agreed for sale.
Mr Boyd has other Cerberus borrowings via his partnership with the developer Andrew Creighton.
Together they own the firm William Ewart Properties.
A series of major developers have refinanced their Cerberus loans.
The Lagan brothers and MAR Properties got new finance from Jefferies Loan Core.
The same lender also refinanced Paddy Kearney's Kilmona Group.
Earlsfort Partners/ Garrison refinanced the McGinnis house building group and Gerard O'Hare's Parker Green International.