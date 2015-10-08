Price of a life under review in Northern Ireland
It is often said that you can't put a price on a life.
However, a life lost through negligence in England and Wales appears to be worth more than those lost in Northern Ireland - £1,200 more to be exact.
In England and Wales, the statutory bereavement payment was increased to £12,980 in 2013, but in Northern Ireland it remains at £11,800.
Now the Department of Justice in Northern Ireland is considering whether this needs to change.
Zelda Houston understands the issue better than most. She received a one-off payment of £11,800 after her husband, Tom, died when a caravan collapsed on him at Silvercove Caravan Park in Kilkeel, County Down in 2012.
She finds it difficult to understand why, had the accident happened in a different part of the UK, she would have been compensated more generously.
Emptiness
She said: "The pain and the loss and the grief is the same, so why should [the compensation] be any different here than in England or anywhere else?"
Zelda says she remembers the day Tom died like it was yesterday.
"It's as hard now as it was then. There's a big hole and emptiness now, my friend and partner is gone."
The caravan was being moved to another location when one of its wheels buckled, causing it to topple on the 50-year-old maintenance caretaker.
His employer admitted causing Tom's death through a gross breach of health and safety rules.
Although Zelda stresses that no money can compensate for her husband's life, she believes the payment should be equal throughout the UK.
"The money doesn't fix things, but it does help in day-to-day matters.
"If you were to take off sick, at least you know that money is coming in, that you have time to recover. It's a kind of safety net because my safety net is gone and I have to rely on myself now so every penny counts."
Statutory bereavement damages were introduced by the Administration of Justice Act 1982. Back then they were set at £3,500 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Until the devolution of justice in 2010, the Lord Chancellor in Westminster was responsible for the level of statutory bereavement damages in Northern Ireland, as well as for England and Wales. So until then, the payment was the same across all three.
Now the Justice Minister, David Ford, holds the responsibility in Northern Ireland, and while the Lord Chancellor increased bereavement damages in England and Wales to £12,980 in 2013, the amount in Northern Ireland has remained at £11,800.
Martin Hanna is the Northern Ireland representative of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers. He is campaigning to change the law in Northern Ireland.
"No amount of money can ever replace a loved one, but bereavement damages do at least acknowledge that a death has been caused needlessly," said Mr Hanna.
"Bereavement damages in the UK are a lottery, based on where the death happens, with Northern Ireland having the lowest level of bereavement damages. Bereavement damages are even higher in the Republic of Ireland, where the payment is anything up to €35,000 (£25,795).
"Bereft families deserve better from the justice system when their loved ones' deaths could and should have been avoided."
The public consultation closes on 30 November.