Newly-weds plan Euro 2016 honeymoon
- Published
A football-mad couple from Carrickfergus, who planned their wedding around Northern Ireland's European qualifier against Greece on Thursday, have their sights set on a Euro 2016 honeymoon.
Stephen Rodgers and his wife, Alison, planned their special day around the historic match.
The couple arranged for the game to be played on a big screen at their reception and had their first dance after the half time whistle.
Following Northern Ireland's 3-1 win, the newly-weds are considering travelling to France for their honeymoon to see the team play in Euro 2016.
Speaking to the BBC, Stephen said, "The wedding went as well as the match did. It was a great result for me, for my wife, and for Northern Ireland.
"Before we even had the dessert we were singing, 'We're not Brazil we're Northern Ireland'.
"We've never been to France so it would be something different, and something we'll look at," he said, adding it would be a great way to spend their honeymoon.
The team's success will see Northern Ireland make their first major tournament appearance since 1986.