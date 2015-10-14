Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Pat Finucane was shot dead by loyalists at his north Belfast home in 1989

The widow of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane has lodged an appeal against a ruling that the government was justified in not holding a public inquiry.

The lawyer was shot dead by loyalists in 1989 and his family have campaigned for an independent inquiry to examine UK state collusion in the murder.

Prime Minister David Cameron agreed to a legal review of the case in 2011.

But he stopped short of setting up a public inquiry.

The High Court judge, Mr Justice Stephens, rejected the legal challenge over the need for a public inquiry, in June.

In a statement on Wednesday, Geraldine Finucane's solicitor said a "full independent and international tribunal of inquiry where documents will be examined in public and witnesses shall be compelled to attend and be cross examined" remains "the only model capable of achieving the truth of Pat's murder".

In September, the government failed in an attempt to make the family of Mr Finucane pay the costs of a legal challenge against the prime minister.

A lawyer for the Northern Ireland Secretary told Belfast's High Court that as the June challenge had failed, the family should pay the full costs.

But the judge rejected the application and ordered costs in favour of Mrs Finucane.