Image caption About 400 people attended the rally in Belfast

Junior doctors in Northern Ireland have joined colleagues in England to protest over proposed contract changes.

The government wants to cut the number of payments made for unsociable hours, by redefining the normal working week to include Saturdays and late evenings.

Their union, the British Medical Association (BMA), said it will lead to a drop in junior doctors' salaries.

Health Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, said basic salaries would increase to compensate.

'Disastrous impact'

Protest rallies have also been held in London and Nottingham.

Junior doctor Michael Moran explained why he attended the rally at Belfast City Hall.

"It's going to have an absolutely disastrous impact, primarily for patients, because what it's going to do is totally destabilise the middle tier of health care and secondary care," he told the BBC.

Image caption Junior doctor Michael Moran said it was not too late for Northern Ireland to reject the new junior doctors' contract

"What will happen is, doctors will have a better option to move to Scotland or Wales where the contract has been thrown out.

"This is our opportunity for Northern Ireland to also say 'no'. It' not too late for us," Mr Moran added.

However, Mr Hunt has accused the BMA of misleading doctors about the impact of the plans and said the proposals would reduce their maximum weekly working hours.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jeremy Hunt says changes to contracts will improve patient care

The BMA rejected Mr Hunt's claim.

What is the junior doctors row about?

Critics have said the new contract involves pay cuts of up to 30%, with "normal hours" extended to include 07:00 to 22:00 every day except Sunday.

The health secretary has called on the BMA to return to the negotiating table.

Image caption Rallies were also held in London and Nottingham

The BMA is demanding that the government withdraw its threat to impose the new contract in England from next year.

The old contract it being maintained in Scotland and Wales but Northern Ireland has yet to decide.