Image caption Police and paramedics were called to the scene of the shooting in the New Lodge area of north Belfast on Monday night

A man has been arrested after a gun attack in north Belfast during which a man in his 20s was shot in both legs.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service treated the victim at Carlisle Parade in the New Lodge shortly after 20:00 BST on Monday.

He was taken to hospital but his wounds are not thought to be life-threatening.

The man being questioned about the shooting is in his 40s. He was arrested in Upper Meadow Street a short time after the attack.