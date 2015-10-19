Northern Ireland

Belfast: Arrest after man is shot in both legs at Carlisle Parade

  • 19 October 2015
Police vehicle near shooting scene
Image caption Police and paramedics were called to the scene of the shooting in the New Lodge area of north Belfast on Monday night

A man has been arrested after a gun attack in north Belfast during which a man in his 20s was shot in both legs.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service treated the victim at Carlisle Parade in the New Lodge shortly after 20:00 BST on Monday.

He was taken to hospital but his wounds are not thought to be life-threatening.

The man being questioned about the shooting is in his 40s. He was arrested in Upper Meadow Street a short time after the attack.