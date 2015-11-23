Charlie Flanagan to launch Republic of Ireland's 2016 UK events programme
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan is set to launch the Republic of Ireland's 2016 commemoration programme of UK events in London later.
The programme, which will include at least 87 events, will be launched at the Irish embassy in London.
Mr Flanagan will meet with the Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond on Monday.
He is also due to meet Vernon Coaker, the shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland.
Mr Flanagan and Mr Hammond are expected to "discuss increased co-operation between the Irish and British foreign services, including in the promotion of trade between Ireland and Britain".
Both men will address members of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce, "which represents the employers of 55,000 people across Britain and Ireland".
"Foreign Secretary Hammond and I have established a regular pattern of useful exchanges on key issues during these challenging times for Europe and the world," Mr Flanagan said.
"On the UK-EU issue, while much detail remains to be worked out, Ireland intends to be as constructive and helpful as possible in EU efforts now under way.
"I want to see solutions which will help persuade the UK electorate to vote to remain in the European Union and I look forward to my discussion with Foreign Secretary Hammond."
Mr Flanagan is also due to address a symposium on WB Yeats at Magdalene College in Cambridge on Monday.