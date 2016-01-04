Bangor to Holywood road: Woman dies following A2 crash
A 75-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in County Down.
The crash happened on the A2 between Bangor and Holywood at about 14:00 GMT on Monday.
The driver of the other car has been taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.
The road has now been reopened after being closed for several hours after the crash.
North Down DUP assembly member Gordon Dunne said he was "deeply saddened" by the woman's death.
"The A2 dual carriageway has had average speed cameras introduced a number of years ago which has helped to reduce the risks for motorists with lower speeds," he said.
"However, there remain a number of dangerous junctions along the A2 which need improvements, including the notorious Carney Hill junction at the well known 'Devils Elbow' corner."