Northern Ireland Housing Executive official 'helped property firms linked to family'
The Audit Office has said a senior Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) official "disregarded" conflict of interest rules to help property companies linked to a family member.
Colm McCaughley retired in 2011 as NIHE director of housing and regeneration.
He had declared his relative's position to the NIHE, but the report found "he assisted connected property companies".
Mr McCaughley told the Audit Office he did not accept "he deliberately disregarded procedures".
The development companies also said "they did not benefit to any extent" from the relationship involving Mr McCaughley.
Lucrative
One of the cases concerned a site at Nelson Street in Belfast where the NIHE backed plans for a public housing project.
The land had been acquired by Big Picture Developments, who employed a member of Mr McCaughley's family.
It was seeking planning permission for a more lucrative private apartment scheme.
The report says Mr McCaughley emailed NIHE staff to argue that their objection to planning permission for private housing "was unreasonable".
NIHE suspended Mr McCaughley and called in the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
Permission
A wider police investigation commenced, but in 2013 the Public Prosecution Service decided "the test for prosecution could not be met".
In another related case, Mr McCaughley assisted the family member on an apartment block at Glenalpin Street in Belfast by getting permission for balconies which overhung NIHE land.
The Audit Office said the NIHE has since "changed leadership" and put in place better governance and oversight.
Previously, weaknesses in how it was run "led to a breakdown in NIHE internal controls".