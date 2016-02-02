Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Waves lash the sea wall in Portstewart, County Londonderry

Severe gales of up to 75mph which have been sweeping across Northern Ireland on Monday will continue into Tuesday morning, the Met Office has warned.

It has issued a yellow wind warning, saying transport and power supplies could be disrupted and some buildings could sustain structural damage.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The latest forecast for Northern Ireland

The winds are being brought on by Storm Henry, the season's eighth named storm.

Emergency power engineers are on stand-by and some roads have been closed due to fallen trees.

Image caption High winds caused damage to a home furnishings store in Londonderry

"The forecast for Storm Henry is similar to the weather we experienced last Friday, once again focusing on the west, north and north east of the country," said Julia Carson of NIE Networks, which owns and maintains the power infrastructure.

"If there is any damage to our network from severe weather, we are prepared and in position to get customers back on supply as quickly as humanly possible."

Image caption Winds brought a tree down along the main road between Derry and County Donegal

The Met Office's yellow warning is the least severe of the three it can issue.

It began early on Monday afternoon and is in place until 10:00 GMT on Tuesday, covering all of Northern Ireland.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Waves come over the sea wall in Portrush

The fastest gust recorded on Monday was 75mph at Orlock Point, near Groomsport, in County Down.

Storm Henry comes just three days after Storm Gertrude caused chaos across the UK.

In Northern Ireland, the high winds left many homes without power, damaged three of County Antrim's famous Dark Hedges, and blew a rabbit on to the roof of a house.