Met Steel Group: Mallusk steel supplier put into administration
- Published
The Met Steel Group, a steel supplier based in Mallusk, County Antrim, has been put into administration.
Its website describes it as being involved in the fabrication, processing and distribution of steel products throughout the UK and Ireland.
The administrators, Grant Thornton, said they are reviewing the affairs of the group and will be in contact with all stakeholders.
Met Steel are the shirt sponsors of Irish league football club, Portadown.
The company's owners, Roy McMahon and Trevor Marshall, are on Portadown FC's board of directors.
The last published accounts for the Met Steel Group show it made a pre-tax profit of £73,000 profit on turnover of £16m.
At that time it was listed as employing 36 staff.
The Met Steel Group also has an operation in County Dublin.