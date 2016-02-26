Image copyright AP Image caption David Cameron is campaigning for the UK to remain in the EU in the forthcoming referendum

Prime Minister David Cameron is due to visit Northern Ireland on Saturday to campaign for support for the UK to stay in the European Union (EU).

A referendum on whether Britain should remain in the EU will be held in June.

Earlier this month, Mr Cameron promised to travel to Northern Ireland to explain why he believes the UK would be better off staying in a reformed EU.

Secretary of State Theresa Villiers is among those campaigning for a British exit (Brexit) from the EU.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is also supporting the Leave campaign, but Sinn Féin and the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) want the UK the remain a member of the EU.