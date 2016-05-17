EU referendum: Leave.eu admits overstating NI contribution to EU budget in new report
A group supporting a leave vote in the EU referendum has said it overstated Northern Ireland's contribution to the EU budget in a report it published.
Leave.eu had said on Tuesday that Northern Ireland's share of the UK's contribution in 2014 was about £500m.
It added that when receipt of £433m in agricultural subsidies and structural funds was considered it meant the region was a net contributor of £67m.
But the group later admitted that its figure was incorrect.
Recipient
Leave.eu said it had not deducted the necessary proportion of the UK's rebate - a refund on part of its contribution to the EU budget - from the £500m.
In 2014 the UK's gross contribution was £18.8bn but the rebate reduced the amount paid to £14.4bn.
Northern Ireland's proportion of the £14.4bn would have been about £375m, making Northern Ireland a net recipient of £58m.
A referendum on the UK's membership of the EU will take place on 23 June.
The Leave.eu report also claims that leaving the EU would allow the Northern Ireland Executive to pay more grants to farmers and businesses.