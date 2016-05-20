Image caption The results of the poll were released on Friday

A new poll suggests 55% of people in Northern Ireland who intend to vote in the EU referendum will choose to stay.

The survey, carried out by market research agency, Millward Brown, showed 23% of those who intend to vote want to leave the EU, while 22% are still undecided.

The research was carried out last month and the results were released on Friday.

One thousand people were surveyed and of those 695 said they would vote.

The results also suggested that Catholics were twice as likely as Protestants to vote to stay in the EU.

The referendum on whether Britain should leave the EU will be held on 23 June.