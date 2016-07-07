Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption NI Finance Minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir attended the meeting in Dublin

Northern Ireland Finance Minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir and the Republic of Ireland Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe have discussed the implications of Brexit at a meeting in Dublin.

The North South Ministerial Council Special EU Programmes meeting was held at Iveagh House.

Ministers repeated the commitment of the two governments to work together to ensure Northern Ireland's interests are protected in any new arrangements following the UK vote to leave the EU.

Mr Ó Muilleoir and Mr Donohoe also re-iterated the recent North South Ministerial Council commitment to the successful implementation of the Peace and Interreg programmes.

They agreed to consider the issue of securing finance from the European Regional Development Fund for the two programmes including through engagement with the European Commission.

"It is very clear there is 500m euros (£427m) in the balance and myself and junior minister Alastair Ross and Minister Donohoe want to secure that money," Mr Ó Muilleoir said.