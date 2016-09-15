Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption Irish and Spanish police officers carried out a series of raids in Dublin and Spain

An Irish man in his 30s, arrested in Spain in connection with the murder of Gary Hutch, has appeared in court in the country.

The man, from Dublin, has been remanded in custody. Mr Hutch was shot dead in the area in September 2015.

His murder was one of eight deaths connected to a feud between the Kinahan and Hutch criminal gangs.

The man was arrested during searches by Irish and Spanish police investigating the Kinahan criminal gang.

The court proceedings in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol on Thursday were closed to the media.

Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption The joint operation involved six searches in Dublin and five on the Costa del Sol

The co-ordinated searches by police focused on six locations in Dublin and five on the Costa del Sol, including a yacht and a boxing gym linked to the Kinahans.

Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption Officers from the Gardaí's Drugs and Organised Crime Unit were involved in the searches in Spain

Police seized documents, including bank statements, computers, phones and about 23,000 euros (£19,570) in cash.

Spanish police joined more than 60 gardaí for searches in Tallaght, Clondalkin and Crumlin while officers from the Garda's Drugs and Organised Crime Unit were involved in the searches in Spain.