Halloween: Ghoulish gathering at Belfast fireworks
- 30 October 2016
Thousands of people attended Halloween celebrations in Belfast on Sunday evening.
Ghosts, ghouls and vampires gathered at Titanic Slipways for the 'Monster Mash' run by Belfast City Council.
This years theme was 'Movie Blockbusters' which included fire shows, craft workshops and fairground rides.
The evening ended with a large fireworks display accompanied by movie soundtracks.