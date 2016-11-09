Image caption Martin McGuinness said he could not understand why more information was not being shared with Stormont, Edinburgh and Cardiff

Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness has accused the Westminster government of making up Brexit policy as it goes along.

He was speaking after the first meeting of a new committee made up of the devolved administrations, chaired by Brexit Secretary David Davis.

He said could not understand why more information was not being shared with Stormont, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

First Minister Arlene Foster said it was a first meeting in a long process.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State James Brokenshire denied the government was holding anything back and described it as a constructive meeting.

The committee will meet again in London next month.