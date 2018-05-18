Renewable Heat Incentive Northern Ireland (RHI)

NI officials not warned of boiler 'gaming'

RHI inquiry hears a warning on potential exploitation of public funds was not shared with NI officials

Boiler bids 'more than double' estimation

More than double the number of RHI boilers were applied for in 2015 than officials expected, inquiry hears.

Q&A: What is the RHI Inquiry?

As the public inquiry into the botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme begins, BBC News NI outlines what you need to know.

Is RHI an insight into everyday Stormont?

After almost 60 days of evidence the RHI inquiry has taken the public behind the scenes at Stormont.

Need-to-know guide: The RHI scheme

BBC News NI answers commonly asked questions about the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal.

Cash-for-ash whistleblower 'fed to wolves'

Video

RHI inquiry panel 'feeling the cold'

Video

NI Assembly Election date set for March

Video

Sinn Féin refuses to nominate new minister

Video

Foster accepts nomination as first minister

Video

McGuinness resignation statement in full

Video

Sinn Féin 'told nothing' of DUP heat plan

Video

RHI at Stormont - in 60 seconds

Video

MLAs walk out as Foster begins statement

Audio

'No action been agreed on RHI way forward'

Video

DUP advisers 'interfered in RHI closure'

Video

Foster 'sorry' she did not control costs

Video

'I know nothing about email change'

Video

Foster 'ordered Bell to keep RHI open'

Video

'Bid to remove Foster' from RHI emails

Video

Arlene Foster: 'I have nothing to hide'

Video

Bell to 'tell the truth' on heating scheme

RHI 'not for benefit of DUP voters'

Foster says note-taking claim 'nonsense'

RHI paper 'not sent to advantage cousin'

Foster 'wrote blank cheque' for RHI scheme

Foster led 'dysfunctional department'

Arlene Foster 'regrets' over RHI fallout

Spad denies keeping RHI scheme open

RHI boiler 'earned £35k in one year'

RHI official's Foster assumption 'wrong'

Paisley 'lobbied' for RHI application

Official denies causing RHI scheme spike

Watchdog concerned by RHI meeting claims

'Two versions' of RHI meeting minutes

Minutes not taken to frustrate FOIs

RHI 'whistleblower' would take same actions

Civil servants 'want to spread RHI blame'

Poultry farmer feels 'conned' over RHI

Foster RHI letter subject of 'innuendo'

Civil servants 'furious' at RHI costs

Boiler owners to lodge court appeal

RHI mistakes 'could be repeated'

RHI economist 'did not see false economy'

RHI economist says scheme was 'beyond him'

RHI scheme communication 'dangerous'

Lawyer warned of weaknesses in RHI scheme

Cash-for-ash cost controls removed twice

Foster's RHI inquiry date brought forward

Inquiry hears RHI decision was 'weird'

RHI boiler owners lose payment cut case

Scheme 'cost £300m more than alternative'

Foster 'should have been told RHI costs'

Missing RHI flaw 'doesn't look too clever'

'Opportunity missed' to close RHI loophole

Foster not told of hike in RHI costs

Cash-for-ash mistakes ‘a perfect storm’

RHI official 'raised staff shortage risk'

RHI consultants 'reputation is at stake'

'My team should have noticed RHI flaw'

Officials 'not told of RHI restrictions'

No evidence of 'senior hand' in RHI scheme

Many knew RHI 'was too good to be true'

Foster to be quizzed over RHI assumptions

Concerns over abuse of UK energy scheme

NI's need for own energy scheme questioned

'Conspiracy of silence' around RHI scheme

DUP advisers 'stopped RHI decisions'

Foster 'wanted RHI launched without delay'

RHI scheme 'struck at democracy's heart'

Assembly 'has power to cut RHI tariffs'

RHI 'not meant to subsidise poultry farms'

RHI claimants 'repaid costs within year'

RHI projected overspend 'flawed'

RHI officials 'showed crass incompetence'

RHI public inquiry hearings delayed

Legal challenge over RHI power plant

Extension sought to RHI cost-cutting plan

RHI boiler inspections to get under way

Plan to inspect all RHI boilers 'shelved'

Criminal case ban on RHI inquiry evidence

RHI legal challenge delayed till Autumn

Full list of RHI payments published

Poultry "clean bill of health" in RHI audit

RHI boiler owner naming challenge fails

RHI boiler inspection plan hits setback

Autumn target for RHI inquiry evidence

RHI firms 'folding' due to subsidy cut

RHI firms named by economy department

RHI inquiry will take at least six months

Heating scheme sites to be inspected

RHI companies can be named, judge rules

Top Stormont job in limbo over RHI saga

'Nothing capricious' in RHI names plan

RHI firms used as 'political football'

RHI dominates leaders' debate

Dormant firms claim against RHI scheme

Attorney general may challenge RHI scheme

Farmers asked for delay to RHI changes

O'Neill defends her role promoting RHI

DUP MLA offers up her bank statements

Councillors vote for RHI public inquiry

SF: Foster's position could be 'untenable'

Foster asked banks to support RHI scheme

RHI scandal 'to cost NI taxpayers £490m'

Foster 'victim of heat scheme witch hunt'

Minister details RHI inquiry plans

RHI firms can challenge plan to name them

RHI 'suspected fraud' could cost £2.5m

Retired judge to chair RHI public inquiry

Judge stops naming of RHI boiler owners

As it happened: Stormont's RHI inquiry

Social media reaction to RHI debacle

Foster adviser 'will be cleared' over RHI

DUP 'industry interests stopped RHI scrutiny'

Speaker denies party political motivation

RHI plan to go before assembly on Monday

Payments suspended on 33 RHI boilers

Deputy First Minister McGuinness resigns

Foster 'comfortable' with Sinn Féin plan

RHI boiler owners opposed to being named

RHI investigation terms insufficient - SF

Farmers' union 'warned of RHI spike'

Advisers 'pressurised minister' in scandal

Pressure mounts for RHI public inquiry

'Critical information' email released

'Concerns recognised' over RHI statement

Sinn Féin 'will back RHI inquiry in 2017'

No-confidence vote in first minister fails

Reaction to Jonathan Bell RHI revelations

Assembly recalled to discuss RHI

McGuinness calls on Foster to step aside

In quotes: Reaction to the RHI scandal

Heat scheme inquiry 'may call Foster'

Botched scheme claimants set for checks

Heat scheme £400m flaw found 'in minutes'

Foster under fire over heating scheme

DETI boss denies 'ducking responsibility'

Energy scheme whistleblower 'ignored'

RHI adds fuel to NI's satire fire

My way or no way?

