The satirists have sharpened their wits, cast a cold eye on the latest political storm and dished up a few sly laughs to ease the "cash for ash" drama.

The clock is ticking on an early assembly election in Northern Ireland following the resignation of Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness.

It was in protest at the handling of a botched energy scheme.

But amid the sound and the fury, there were those who saw the funny side.

Some of the chuckles were a little tinny and rather retro style - call it 1970s chic.

Remember the strange aliens in the instant potato ad who couldn't get over what earthlings did with a spud?

Local website The Ulster Fry, featured a take on the Ash for Cash crisis at Stormont that had them rolling in the aisles and choking on their potatoes,.

Meanwhile on Planet Stormont...

The website, L.A.D., featured a video of outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster's fireside speech, which was posted on Facebook following Martin McGuinness' resignation.

They tweaked it, they doctored it and they sprinkled liberally with the words, "Sinn Féin". Finding the right words in a time of crisis can be a pain.

In fact, so much so that Northern Ireland comedian Tim McGarry wondered at Mrs Foster's sudden proficiency with the Irish language.

There was plenty of tongue in cheek.

The prime minister who isn't really Theresa May put in her sixpence worth on Twitter.

And Irish News cartoonist Ian Knox produced his own take on that Red Chair moment from the Graham Norton Show.

His take on Martin McGuinness' resignation and the implications for Stormont, show the deputy first minister with his hand on the lever and Arlene Foster, tumbling, mid-sentence, through a hole in the floor.