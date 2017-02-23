Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A fallen tree blocked the Lambeg Road between Belfast and Lisburn

Power supplies have been restored to more than 21,500 customers after Storm Doris caused power cuts in homes across Northern Ireland.

About 1,500 homes and businesses now remain without power.

NIE Networks teams said "emergency crews continue to work on repairs to power cuts".

Image copyright JONATHAN ARMSTRONG Image caption High waves battered Bangor's sea front

It said trees and branches falling onto overhead electricity lines is the main cause of the damage.

A yellow warning of rain for all counties is in place until 14:00 GMT and a yellow warning for wind until 20:00 GMT in counties Antrim and Down.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A tree was removed from Stranmillis Road in south Belfast

A number of roads have been blocked by fallen trees and power outages have been reported.

Customers can call the NIE helpline on 03457 643 643 to report faults or report online at nienetworks.co.uk.

At the George Best City Airport KLM flights to and from Amsterdam have been cancelled on Thursday afternoon.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The Newry to Mayobridge road was also affected

Ferry services are also expected to be disrupted later.

In the Republic of Ireland, about 56,000 customers are without power due to 770 faults, according to ESB Networks.

Large faults have been reported in counties Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Dublin.

Portarlington in County Laois and Celbridge in County Kildare has also experienced significant outages.

Fallen trees

At Dublin Airport a number of flights to and from the UK have been cancelled.

Aer Lingus has cancelled almost all flights between the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Fallen trees on roads around the Republic are also causing traffic disruption.

Met Éireann has updated its wind warning to orange - the second highest - for many counties in the east.

Winds of up to 120km/hr are forecast in counties Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

An 87mph gust was recorded on the Galway coast earlier.

Image copyright Andrew Murtagh Image caption The driver of this car damaged by a falling tree in Gilford is not believed to have been injured

A yellow warning is in place for the rest of the Republic with gusts of up to 110 km/hr forecast until midday.

Some ferries between Ireland and the UK have also been cancelled, with passengers being advised to check service details with their operators.

Roads affected by fallen trees

Sydenham bypass down to one lane outside Victoria Park heading out of Belfast towards City Airport

Moneybrannon Road, Aghadowey

Bregagh Road, Ballymoney

Loughan Road, Coleraine

Dunluce Road, Portrush

Ballyrashane Road, Coleraine

Camus Road, Strabane

Ballyclare road, Newtownabbey

Parkgate Road, Kells

Galgorm Road/Lisnaffillion Road, Gracehill

Sweetwall Road, Dunadry

Woodburn Road, Carrickfergus

Sevenmile Straight, Antrim

Galgorm Road, Ballymena

Killygavangh Road, Antrim

Carnlough Road, Broughshane

Loughanmore Road, Antrim

Ballydonaghy Road, Crumlin

Bridge Road, Doagh

Fenagh Road, Cullybackey

Road at Tullylish, between Banbridge and Gilford

Carrickmore to Pomeroy road Roslyn

Sligo Road outside Enniskillen

Derrylin Road north of Bellanaleck

Dungannon Road heading out of Aughnacloy

Ballykeel Road, south Down

Hilltown Road at Derryleckagh

In County Tyrone a jack knife lorry is causing delays and the A5 Tullyvar Rd is closed between Ballygawley and Aughnacloy.

