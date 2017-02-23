Northern Ireland

Storm Doris: Power supplies restored to over 21,500

  • 23 February 2017
Fallen tree Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption A fallen tree blocked the Lambeg Road between Belfast and Lisburn

Power supplies have been restored to more than 21,500 customers after Storm Doris caused power cuts in homes across Northern Ireland.

About 1,500 homes and businesses now remain without power.

NIE Networks teams said "emergency crews continue to work on repairs to power cuts".

Image copyright JONATHAN ARMSTRONG
Image caption High waves battered Bangor's sea front

It said trees and branches falling onto overhead electricity lines is the main cause of the damage.

A yellow warning of rain for all counties is in place until 14:00 GMT and a yellow warning for wind until 20:00 GMT in counties Antrim and Down.

Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption A tree was removed from Stranmillis Road in south Belfast

A number of roads have been blocked by fallen trees and power outages have been reported.

Customers can call the NIE helpline on 03457 643 643 to report faults or report online at nienetworks.co.uk.

At the George Best City Airport KLM flights to and from Amsterdam have been cancelled on Thursday afternoon.

Image copyright Press Eye
Image caption The Newry to Mayobridge road was also affected

Ferry services are also expected to be disrupted later.

In the Republic of Ireland, about 56,000 customers are without power due to 770 faults, according to ESB Networks.

Large faults have been reported in counties Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Dublin.

Portarlington in County Laois and Celbridge in County Kildare has also experienced significant outages.

Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionThe latest forecast for Northern Ireland

Fallen trees

At Dublin Airport a number of flights to and from the UK have been cancelled.

Aer Lingus has cancelled almost all flights between the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Fallen trees on roads around the Republic are also causing traffic disruption.

Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionTrees have fallen across Northern Ireland as the effect of Storm Doris is felt

Met Éireann has updated its wind warning to orange - the second highest - for many counties in the east.

Winds of up to 120km/hr are forecast in counties Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

An 87mph gust was recorded on the Galway coast earlier.

Image copyright Andrew Murtagh
Image caption The driver of this car damaged by a falling tree in Gilford is not believed to have been injured

A yellow warning is in place for the rest of the Republic with gusts of up to 110 km/hr forecast until midday.

Some ferries between Ireland and the UK have also been cancelled, with passengers being advised to check service details with their operators.

Roads affected by fallen trees

  • Sydenham bypass down to one lane outside Victoria Park heading out of Belfast towards City Airport
  • Moneybrannon Road, Aghadowey
  • Bregagh Road, Ballymoney
  • Loughan Road, Coleraine
  • Dunluce Road, Portrush
  • Ballyrashane Road, Coleraine
  • Camus Road, Strabane
  • Ballyclare road, Newtownabbey
  • Parkgate Road, Kells
  • Galgorm Road/Lisnaffillion Road, Gracehill
  • Sweetwall Road, Dunadry
  • Woodburn Road, Carrickfergus
  • Sevenmile Straight, Antrim
  • Galgorm Road, Ballymena
  • Killygavangh Road, Antrim
  • Carnlough Road, Broughshane
  • Loughanmore Road, Antrim
  • Ballydonaghy Road, Crumlin
  • Bridge Road, Doagh
  • Fenagh Road, Cullybackey
  • Road at Tullylish, between Banbridge and Gilford
  • Carrickmore to Pomeroy road Roslyn
  • Sligo Road outside Enniskillen
  • Derrylin Road north of Bellanaleck
  • Dungannon Road heading out of Aughnacloy
  • Ballykeel Road, south Down
  • Hilltown Road at Derryleckagh

In County Tyrone a jack knife lorry is causing delays and the A5 Tullyvar Rd is closed between Ballygawley and Aughnacloy.

Have you been affected by Storm Doris? Tell us your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk with your pictures, videos and experiences and share your pictures and video with us at yourpics@bbc.co.uk

You can also contact us in the following ways:

Downsizing - 38884601

Or use the form below

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

The BBC's Privacy Policy

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites