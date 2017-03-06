Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC Crimewatch footage features an actor voicing the officer's appeal

A police officer, who was hit by automatic gunfire at a petrol station in Belfast, has spoken publicly about the attack.

"I felt something hit me. Everything slowed down," he said. "Blood was pouring out. I thought that was me. I thought I was going to die on that forecourt."

The PSNI officer spoke anonymously as part of an appeal on BBC Crimewatch.

The programme showed footage of the shooting in January, caught on CCTV.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The shooting happened near a petrol station on the Crumlin Road

It also featured pictures of a red Audi car that police have linked to the attack that happened on 22 January on Belfast's Crumlin Road.

It was later found burned out at Culmore Gardens, Andersonstown, in west Belfast.

The officer was hit at least twice in his right arm, and it is thought a bulletproof vest may have saved his life.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The PSNI distributed a photo of a car believed to have been used by the suspects to flee the scene of the attack

Det Supt Kevin Geddes said he would be revealing "new pieces of information" during the fresh appeal on Crimewatch.

"The programme will also feature my colleague speaking about his ordeal publicly for the first time," he added.

"He will bravely describe the moments leading up to the attack, his thoughts and feelings on realising he had been shot and injured, and also describe his road to recovery."

At the time, police said their main line of inquiry was "violent dissident republicans".