Paul Curran murder investigation granted more time to question trio

  • 11 March 2017
The house in Manor Drive, Lurgan, where the man's body was found
Image caption The house in Manor Drive in Lurgan, where Mr Curran's body was found

Police investigating the murder of a man in Lurgan, County Armagh, have been granted more time to question three people.

Paul Gerard Curran, 29, was found dead at a house in Manor Drive on Thursday.

It is understood a house party may have been taking place at the time. Two men and a woman, all in their 30s, have been in custody since Thursday evening.

On Saturday, a court granted detectives an additional 36 hours to question the trio.

