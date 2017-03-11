Paul Curran murder investigation granted more time to question trio
11 March 2017
Police investigating the murder of a man in Lurgan, County Armagh, have been granted more time to question three people.
Paul Gerard Curran, 29, was found dead at a house in Manor Drive on Thursday.
It is understood a house party may have been taking place at the time. Two men and a woman, all in their 30s, have been in custody since Thursday evening.
On Saturday, a court granted detectives an additional 36 hours to question the trio.