Image caption The house in Manor Drive in Lurgan, where Mr Curran's body was found

Police investigating the murder of a man in Lurgan, County Armagh, have been granted more time to question three people.

Paul Gerard Curran, 29, was found dead at a house in Manor Drive on Thursday.

It is understood a house party may have been taking place at the time. Two men and a woman, all in their 30s, have been in custody since Thursday evening.

On Saturday, a court granted detectives an additional 36 hours to question the trio.