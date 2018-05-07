Belfast Marathon 2018 in pictures

  • 7 May 2018

All the action and colour from this year's Belfast Marathon.

  • runners run PAcemaker

    The event kicked off at Belfast City Hall and finishes at Ormeau Park

  • wheelchair competitors taking part PAcemaker

    Wheelchair competitors get going at the start line

  • women on space hopper marathon bbc PAcemaker

    Some are walking the route, some running and some hopping

  • batman PAcemaker

    Batman stops to take a selfie before the marathon begins

  • fancy dress PAcemaker

    Proof unicorns do exist and they were taking part in the marathon

  • Eric Koech has won the 37th annual Belfast City Marathon PAcemaker

    Men's winner Eric Koech passes the finish line

  • Caroline Kepchirchir won the women's race and the seond and third placed runners PAcemaker

    Caroline Kepchirchir, middle, won the women's race

  • Kilkeel's Laura Graham PAcemaker

    Kilkeel's Laura Graham, last year's winner, came second