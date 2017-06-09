Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Strong winds rip roof from shed and pigeon house. Footage from Stephanie Shepherd, Ciarón McCloskey and Padraig O'Brien

A County Tyrone woman has spoken of her shock after strong winds ripped the roof from a shed and pigeon house close to her home.

The incident happened after torrential rain passed near Coalisland on Thursday afternoon.

Stephanie Shepherd said part of the roof landed in her next door neighbour's back garden.

"We have never seen the trees bending so much, we thought they were going to be uprooted," she said.

"We looked out the back and the roof of the shed had been blown off, as well as a pigeon house."

Ms Shepherd said the pigeon shed roof had been fixed, but the shed was "still damaged".

Image copyright Gary Lenaghan Image caption The scene on Belfast's Shankill Road

A number of weather warnings had been issued across Ireland by the Met Office and Met Éireann for heavy showers, thunder and lightning, as well as hail.

There were reports in a number of places of flooding and travel disruption.

Motorists were caught up in at least 20cm of floodwater on Belfast's Shankill Road.

Part of the Racecourse Road in Londonderry was also submerged in floodwater for a time.

Lightning was caught on camera as storm clouds passed over Naas in County Kildare in the Republic of Ireland.