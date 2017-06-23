The head of Invest NI has said a return of Stormont would help efforts to attract jobs and grow the economy.

Alastair Hamilton was speaking as Belfast software firm Neueda announced 165 new jobs in a £12m expansion. Invest NI is offering the company around £2m in aid.

Mr Hamilton said he would like to see ministers back in the executive.

He added: "We need policy makers, we need decision makers around our future. I would wish they were back in post."

Neueda has clients in Northern Ireland and further afield, like the United States and Singapore.

Brexit 'unwelcome'

The expansion will see its workforce almost double in size over the next two years.

It said the posts, including software engineers and data analysts, will pay average salaries of more than £30,000.

The business is investing regardless of uncertainty around future trading relationships overseas.

Its chief executive, Brendan Monaghan, said the company "would just take Brexit head on".

He added: "It is an unnecessary, unwelcomed development, but there will be opportunities as it starts to unravel."