Image copyright ©Press Eye/Darren Kidd Image caption Prince Harry went over to speak to people who had waited out in the rain for him in Ballymena

Prince Harry is making his first official visit to Northern Ireland with a series of engagements which began in Ballymena, County Antrim.

He opened the town's new £5m ambulance station, which also houses the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service's regional HQ.

Prince Harry was given a tour of some of the vehicles and ambulances used and a demonstration of paramedic skills

The prince also visited Belfast and Hillsborough Castle, County Down.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Prince Harry captivated his audience in the County Antrim town

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Members of the public were keen to take photos of the prince outside the ambulance station

At the end of his Ballymena visit, the prince unveiled a plaque to officially open the ambulance station and commemorate his visit.

Before he left, he went over to talk to people who had waited in the rain to see him.

Prince Harry then travelled to Belfast where he visited the peace-building organisation, Co-operation Ireland.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The prince met youth organisations from across Northern Ireland at the MAC in Belfast

Image copyright NIO Image caption Prince Harry makes a big impression at the MAC in Belfast

Image copyright NIO Image caption Meeting a real prince: schoolchildren enjoy a day to remember at the Mac

Image copyright NIO Image caption Prince Harry meets young people at the MAC

He met a range of youth organisations from across Northern Ireland. The event was hosted at The MAC in the Cathedral Quarter.

About 2,000 guest have been invited to the final event of the visit - a garden party at Hillsborough Castle.

Image caption Umbrellas were at the ready for the garden party where, unfortunately, sunshine was in short supply

Prince Harry's visit to Northern Ireland coincides with the first day of school for his nephew, Prince George.

To mark the occasion, Kensington Palace has tweeted archive photos of Prince Harry and his brother on their first days at school.

Unlike many other senior members of the Royal Family, Prince Harry, who turns 33 next week, has never carried out a formal engagement in Northern Ireland before.