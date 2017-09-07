Prince Harry on first visit to Northern Ireland
Prince Harry is making his first official visit to Northern Ireland with a series of engagements which began in Ballymena, County Antrim.
He opened the town's new £5m ambulance station, which also houses the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service's regional HQ.
Prince Harry was given a tour of some of the vehicles and ambulances used and a demonstration of paramedic skills
The prince also visited Belfast and Hillsborough Castle, County Down.
At the end of his Ballymena visit, the prince unveiled a plaque to officially open the ambulance station and commemorate his visit.
Before he left, he went over to talk to people who had waited in the rain to see him.
Prince Harry then travelled to Belfast where he visited the peace-building organisation, Co-operation Ireland.
He met a range of youth organisations from across Northern Ireland. The event was hosted at The MAC in the Cathedral Quarter.
About 2,000 guest have been invited to the final event of the visit - a garden party at Hillsborough Castle.
Prince Harry's visit to Northern Ireland coincides with the first day of school for his nephew, Prince George.
To mark the occasion, Kensington Palace has tweeted archive photos of Prince Harry and his brother on their first days at school.
Unlike many other senior members of the Royal Family, Prince Harry, who turns 33 next week, has never carried out a formal engagement in Northern Ireland before.