Image copyright Kevin McAuley Image caption The mine was spotted on Friday afternoon after it washed up on the beach

A World War Two mine has washed up on a beach in County Antrim.

It was discovered on the beach near Carrickmore Road in Ballycastle at about 16:00 BST on Friday.

A member of the public alerted police to the mine and a number of homes were evacuated.

Army bomb experts carried out a controlled explosion on the mine at low water on Friday evening.

A HM Coastguard spokeswoman said it is not unusual for World war Two ordnance to wash up on parts of the UK's coastline.