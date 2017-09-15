Homes evacuated as WW2 mine washes up on beach
- 15 September 2017
A World War Two mine has washed up on a beach in County Antrim.
It was discovered on the beach near Carrickmore Road in Ballycastle at about 16:00 BST on Friday.
A member of the public alerted police to the mine and a number of homes were evacuated.
Army bomb experts carried out a controlled explosion on the mine at low water on Friday evening.
A HM Coastguard spokeswoman said it is not unusual for World war Two ordnance to wash up on parts of the UK's coastline.