School closures in Northern Ireland

The following schools are closed on Friday 2 March.

This page will be updated at 07:00 GMT on Friday morning.

Nursery school closures:

Belfast

St Luke's Nursery School, Glasvey Drive Twinbrook BT17 0DB

Victoria Nursery School, Victoria Parade, Belfast BT15 2EN

Holy Child Nursery School, Slievegallion Dr, Belfast BT11 8JP

St Bernadette's Nursery School, Glenalina Rd, Belfast BT12 7JG

Bethlehem Nursery School, Ravenhill Rd, Belfast BT6 0BW

McArthur Nursery School, Susan Street, Belfast BT5 4FE

St Maria Goretti Nursery School, Whiterock Gardens, Belfast BT12 7PS

Matt Talbot Nursery School, West Belfast

St. Teresa's Nursery School, West Belfast

Tudor Lodge Nursery School

St. Peter's Nursery School, West Belfast

Victoria Nursery School, Victoria Parade, Belfast BT15 2EN

Holy Rosary Nursery School, Belfast

Edenderry Nursery School

St Martin's Nursery School, Turf Lodge, West Belfast

St. Oliver Plunkett Nursery School, Belfast

Oldpark Nursery School, North Belfast

Our Lady's Nursery School, Deanby Gardens, Belfast

Holy Cross Nursery School, Belfast

Southern

Dungannon Nursery School, 29 Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6BE

Tandragee Nursery School, Tandragee

The Grove Nursery, Armagh

Kilkeel Nursery School, Kilkeel

Millington Nursery School, Portadown

Killylea Primary School, Co Armagh

Downshire Nursery School, Banbridge

South Eastern Region

Knockbreda Nursery School, Belfast

Barbour Nursery School, Lisburn;

Ballymacward Primary School and Playgroup, Rock Road, Lisburn

Pond Park Nursery School, Lisburn

St Colmcille's Nursery School, Downpatrick

Holy Trinity Nursery School, Lisburn

Glenbrook Nursery School, Glenard Road,Newtownards

Newtownards Nursery School, Newtownards

All other Schools:

Belfast schools

Currie Primary School, 111-113 Limestone Road, BT15 3AB

Euston Street Primary School, Euston Street, BT6 9AG

Rosetta Primary School, 21 Knockbreda Road, BT6 0JA

Springfield Primary School, 425 Springfield Road, BT12 7DJ

Harding Memorial Primary School, 105-107 Cregagh Road, BT6 8PZ

Strandtown Primary School, North Road, BT4 3DJ

Elmgrove Primary School, 289 Beersbridge Road, BT5 4RS

Seaview Primary School Belfast, Seaview Drive, BT15 3NB

Nettlefield Primary School, Radnor Street, BT6 8BG

Carr's Glen Primary School, 629-633 Oldpark Road, BT14 6QX

Taughmonagh Primary School, Findon Gardens, BT9 6QL

Ligoniel Primary School, Ligoniel Road, BT14 8BW

Knocknagoney Primary School, Knocknagoney Road, BT4 2NR

Black Mountain Primary School, Black Mountain Place, BT13 3TT

Donegall Road Primary School, Maldon Street, BT12 6HE

Ballysillan Primary School, Ballysillan Park, BT14 8LT

Fane Street Primary School, Fane Street, BT9 7BW

Blythefield Primary School, Blythe Street, BT12 5HX

Dundela Infants' School, Wilgar Street, BT4 3BL

Glenwood Primary School, 4-22 Upper Riga Street, BT13 3GW

Wheatfield Primary School, Alliance Road, BT14 7JE

Harmony Primary School, Forthriver Crescent, BT13 3SY

Victoria Park Primary School, Strandburn Street, BT4 1LX

Holy Cross Boys' Primary School, Brookfield Street, BT14 7EX

Our Lady's Girls' Primary School, Deanby Gardens, BT14 6NN

Holy Cross Girls' Primary School, Ardoyne Road, BT14 7HZ

St Anne's Primary School Belfast, Kingsway, BT10 0LF

Mercy Primary School, 614 Crumlin Road, BT14 7GL

St Vincent de Paul Primary School, 167A Ligoniel Road, BT14 8DP

St Bride's Primary School, 36 Derryvolgie Avenue, BT9 6FP

St Michael's Primary School, 514 Ravenhill Road, BT6 0BW

St Joseph's Primary School, 31a Holland Drive, BT5 6EH

St Mary's Primary School Belfast, Divis Street, BT12 4AL

St Malachy's Primary School, Eliza Street, BT7 2BJ

Sacred Heart Primary School Belfast, Oldpark Avenue, BT14 6HH

St Matthew's Primary School Belfast, Seaforde Street, BT5 4EW

St Kevin's Primary School, 446 Falls Road, BT12 6EN

Holy Child Primary School Belfast, Broomhill, BT11 8JF

St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Belfast, Glen Road, BT11 8AY

St Peter's Primary School Belfast, Ross Road, BT12 4JD

St Josephs Primary School, Slate Street, BT12 4LD

Holy Trinity Primary School Belfast, Monagh Road, BT11 8EG

St Paul's Primary and Nursery School, Mica Drive, BT12 7NN

St John the Baptist Primary School, Finaghy Road North, BT11 9EH

John Paul II Primary School, Whiterock Road, BT12 5FW

St Patrick's Primary School, 9-25 Pim Street, BT15 2BN

Bunscoil Phobal Feirste, 11 Rosgoill Park, BT11 9QS

Gaelscoil na bhFál, 34A Iveagh Crescent, BT12 6AT

Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh, 15a Ballymurphy Road, BT12 7JL

Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagain, 156 Cliftonville Road, BT14 7LA

Cliftonville Integrated Primary School, 93 Cliftonville Road, BT14 6JQ

Forge Integrated Primary School, 20 Carolan Road, BT7 3HE

Cranmore Integrated Primary and Nursery School, 47 Finaghy Road North, BT10 0JB

Ashfield Girls' School, Holywood Road, BT4 2LY

Belfast Model School for Girls, 35 Dunowen Gardens, BT14 6NQ

Belfast Boys' Model School, Ballysillan Road, BT14 6RB

St Louise's Comprehensive College, 468 Falls Road, BT12 6EN

St Rose's Dominican College, Beechmount Avenue, BT12 7NA

Christian Brothers' School, Glen Road, BT11 8BW

St Genevieve's High School, 87 Stewartstown Road, BT11 9JP

De La Salle College, Edenmore Drive, BT11 8LT

Corpus Christi College, Ard Na Va Road, BT12 6FF

St Joseph's College, 518-572 Ravenhill Road, BT6 0BY

Blessed Trinity College, 619 Antrim Road, BT15 4DZ

Coláiste Feirste, 7 Pairc Radharc na bhFea Beal Feirste, BT12 7PY

Hazelwood College, 70 Whitewell Road, BT36 7ES

Cedar Lodge Special School, 24 Lansdowne Park North, BT15 4AE

Fleming Fulton Special School, 35 Upper Malone Road, BT9 6TY

Harberton School, Haberton Park, BT9 6TX

Mitchell House School, Marmount, BT4 2GT

Greenwood Assessment Centre, Greenwood Avenue, BT4 3JJ

Park Education Resource Centre, 145 Ravenhill Road, BT6 8GH

Glenveagh Special School, Harberton Park, BT9 6TX

Oakwood School and Assessment Centre, Haberton Park, BT9 6TX

Clarawood School, Clarawood Park, BT5 6FR

St Gerard's Resource Centre, Upper Springfield Road, BT12 7QP

Grosvenor Grammar School, Marina Park, BT5 6BA

Wellington College Belfast, 18 Carolan Road, BT7 3HE

Bloomfield Collegiate, Astoria Gardens, BT5 6HW

Strathearn School, 188 Belmont Road, BT4 2AU

Rathmore Grammar School, Kingsway, BT10 0LF

Hunterhouse College, Colinmore, BT10 0LE

Aquinas Diocesan Grammar School, 518-572 Ravenhill Road, BT6 0BY

Newstart Education Centre, 1a Dunlewey Street, BT13 2QU

Western Schools

Moat Primary School, Lisnaskea, BT92 0JH

Newtownbutler Primary School, 58 High Street, BT92 8JE

Lisbellaw Primary School, 18 Cloghcor Road, BT94 5BE

COOLEY PS, Cooley Road, BT79 7DH

Tattygar Primary School, Lisbellaw, BT94 5GF

St Mary's Primary School Maguiresbridge, Maguiresbridge, BT94 4RG

St Patrick's Primary School Newtownstewart, Dublin Street, BT78 4AQ

Bunscoil an Traonaigh, Drumbrughas North, BT92 0PE

Gaelscoil na gCrann, Ballinamullan, Omagh, BT79 0GZ

Enniskillen Integrated Primary School, Drumcoo, BT74 4FW

Omagh Integrated Primary School, Dergmoney Lane, BT78 1AE

St Fanchea's College, Coa Road, Chanterhill, BT74 4AD

St Joseph's College Enniskillen, Chanterhill Road, BT74 6DE

St Aidan's High School, Derrylin, BT92 9LA

Erne Integrated College, Drumcoo, BT74 4FY

Arvalee School and Resource Centre, Strule Campus, Gortin Road, Omagh, BT79 7DH

Willowbridge School, Derrygonnelly Rd, BT74 7EY

Mount Lourdes Grammar School, Belmore Street , BT74 6AB

St Michael's College, Chanterhill Road, BT74 6DE

Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, Enniskillen,

North Eastern Schools

Ballyhackett Primary School, 50 Altikeeragh Road, BT51 4SR

St Joseph's Primary School Crumlin, 15 Glenavy Road, BT29 4LA

Gaelscoil Ghleann Darach, 15c Glenavy Road, BT29 4LA

Gaelscoil Eanna, c/o St Enda's GAA, BT36 7AU

Gaelscoil/Naí-Aonad an tSeanchai, 40 Meeting Street, BT45 6BW

Crumlin Integrated College, 10 Glenavy Road, BT29 4LA

South Eastern Schools

McKinney Primary School, 3 Leathemstown Road, BT29 4HX

Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School, 1a Killultagh Road, BT28 2NX

Largymore Primary School, Hillhall Road, BT27 5BT

Brownlee Primary School, Wallace Avenue, BT27 4AA

Dunmurry Primary School, Glenburn Road, BT17 9AN

Lisburn Central Primary School, 52-56 Hillsborough Road, BT28 1JJ

Seymour Hill Primary School, Hazel Avenue, BT17 9QX

Tonagh Primary School, Tonagh Avenue, BT28 1DQ

Carrickmannon Primary School, 77 Carrickmannon Road, BT23 6JJ

Castle Gardens Primary School, 69 Bowtown Road, BT23 8NN

Victoria Primary School Ballyhalbert, 2 Victoria Road, BT22 1DQ

Ballynahinch Primary School, Croob Park, BT24 8BB

Derryboy Primary School, 20 Manse Road, BT30 9LY

Carr Primary School, 336 Comber Road, BT27 6TB

Dundonald Primary School, 10 Church Green, BT16 2LP

Castlewellan Primary School, 2 Church Street, BT31 9EG

Gilnahirk Primary School, 148 Gilnahirk Road, BT5 7QQ

Anahilt Primary School, 248 Ballynahinch Road, BT26 6BP

Dromara Primary School, 36 Hillsborough Road, BT25 2BL

Holywood Primary School, Hillview Place, BT18 9DL

Cregagh Primary School, Mount Merrion Avenue, BT6 0FL

Victoria Primary School Newtownards, East Street, BT23 7DD

Lisnasharragh Primary School, Tudor Drive, BT6 9LS

Millisle Primary School, Abbey Road, BT22 2DD

Braniel Primary School, Ravenswood Park, BT5 7JU

Newcastle Primary School, Shimna Road, BT33 0AS

Belvoir Park Primary School, Belvoir Park, BT8 4DL

Cairnshill Primary School, 6a Cairnshill Drive, BT8 6RT

Carryduff Primary School, Killlynure Road, BT8 8EE

Alexander Dickson Primary School, Comber Road, BT23 5TN

Harmony Hill Primary School, 50 Harmony Hill, BT27 4ES

Knockmore Primary School, Hertford Crescent, BT28 1SA

Carrowdore Primary School, Castle Place, BT22 2JJ

Moira Primary School, Backwood Road, BT67 0LJ

Spa Primary School, 59 Ballymaglave Road, BT24 8QB

Andrews Memorial Primary School, 4 Ballygowan Road, BT23 5PG

Killowen Primary School Lisburn, 20 Laurelhill Road, BT28 2UH

Academy Primary School, 194 Listooder Road, BT24 7JA

Ballinderry Primary School, 8d Crumlin Road, BT28 2BF

Downpatrick Primary School, 10 Mount Crescent, BT30 6AF

Pond Park Primary School, 63 Pond Park Road, BT28 3BF

Ballymacash Primary School, 16 Brokerstown Road, BT28 2EE

Riverdale Primary School, 288 Ballynahinch Road, BT27 5LX

Meadow Bridge Primary School, 3 LANY ROAD, BT26 6JR

Downshire Primary School, 7 Ballynahinch Road, BT26 6AR

Cumran Primary School, 17 The Square, BT30 8RB

Glasswater Primary School, 6 John Street, BT30 9EG

Ballymacrickett Primary School, 41 Scroggy Road, BT29 4NE

St Joseph's Primary School Lisburn, 42 Castle Street, BT27 4XE

St Joseph's Primary School Ardglass, 45 Ballycruttle Road, BT30 7EL

St Malachy's Primary School Downpatrick, 8 Kilclief Road, BT30 7PA

St Patrick's Primary School Saul, 16 St Patrick's Road, BT30 7JG

St Francis' Primary School, 18 Chapel Lane, BT31 9PQ

St Joseph's Primary School Crossgar, 4 Ballynahinch Road, BT30 9HS

St Joseph's Primary School Carryduff, 8 Knockbracken Drive, BT8 8EX

St Joseph's Primary School Newcastle, 25 Carnacaville Road, BT33 0JS

St Patrick's Primary School Ballynahinch, Main Street, BT24 8DN

St Patrick's Primary School Castlewellan, 30 Burrenreagh Road, BT31 9HH

St Mary's Primary School Saintfield, 27 Old Grand Jury Road, BT24 7JD

St Mary's Primary School Dunsford, 82 Strangford Road, BT30 7SS

St Joseph's Primary School Strangford, 31 Downpatrick Road, BT30 7LZ

St Macartan's Primary School Loughinisland, 44 Loughinisland Road, BT30 8PZ

Holy Family Primary School Teconnaught, 1 Drumnaconagher Road, BT30 9AN

St Mary's Primary School Killyleagh, Sloane Crescent, BT30 9RB

St Brigid's Primary School Downpatrick, Rathkeltair Road, BT30 6NL

St Colman's Primary School, 109 Queensway, BT27 4QS

St Malachy's Primary School Kilcoo, 4 Ballymoney Road, BT34 5HU

Sacred Heart Primary School Dundrum, 27 Main Street, BT33 0LU

St Colmcille's Primary School Downpatrick, 68a Glebetown Drive, BT30 6PZ

Good Shepherd Primary School Belfast, 9 Good Shepherd Road, BT17 0PJ

St Mary's Primary School Kircubbin, Church Grove, BT22 2SU

St Malachy's Primary School Castlewellan, 33 Lower Square, BT31 9DN

St Patrick's Primary School Legamaddy, 167 Ballynoe Road, BT30 8AR

St Kieran's Primary School, 9 Bell Steel Road, BT17 0PB

Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School, 1 Cherry Road, BT17 0RW

Christ the Redeemer Primary School, Lagmore Drive, BT17 0TA

St Mary's Primary School Newcastle, 31a Elmgrove Park, BT33 0BA

St Ita's Primary School, Alderwood Hill, BT8 4YY

Our Lady and St Patrick Primary School, Edward Street, BT30 6JD

Holy Evangelists, Glasvey Drive Dunmurry Belfast , BT17 0DB

Scoil Na Fuiseoige, 40 Gardenmore Road, BT17 0DF

Portaferry Integrated Primary School, High Street, BT22 1QU

Fort Hill Integrated Primary School, Low Road, BT27 4TJ

All Children's Integrated Primary School, The Walled Garden , BT33 0HD

Lough View Integrated Primary School, 63 Church Road, BT6 9SA

Cedar Integrated Primary School, Kilmore Road, BT30 9HJ

Oakwood Integrated Primary School, 48 The Cutts, Derriaghy, Belfast, BT17 9HN

Millennium Integrated Primary School, 139 Belfast Road, BT24 7HF

Drumlins Integrated Primary School, 43 Lisburn Road, BT24 8TT

Rowandale Integrated Primary School , 18 Clarehill Road, BT67 0PB

Movilla High School, Abbey Road, BT23 7HA

The High School, Ballynahinch, 103 Belfast Road, BT24 8EH

Nendrum College, Darragh Road, BT23 5BX

Glastry College, 14 Victoria Road, BT22 1DQ

Saintfield High School, 21 Comber Road, BT24 7BB

Laurelhill Community College, 22 Laurelhill Road, BT28 2UH

Dundonald High School, 764 Upper Newtownards Road, BT16 1TH

Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College, 2 Castle Park Road, BT20 4TB

Breda Academy, Newtownbreda Road, BT8 6PY

St Mary's High School Downpatrick, 23 Ardglass Road, BT30 9JQ

St Columba's College, 2 Ballyphilip Road, BT22 1RB

St Columbanus' College, Ballymaconnell Road, BT20 5PU

St Colman's High and Sixth Form College, 52 Crossgar Road, BT24 8XR

St Malachy's High School Castlewellan, 3 Dublin Road, BT31 9AG

St Colm's High School, Summerhill Drive, BT17 0BT

Priory College, MY LADY'S MILE, BT18 9ER

Fort Hill Integrated College, Belfast Road, BT27 4TL

Lagan College, 44 Manse Road, BT8 6SA

Shimna Integrated College, The Lawnfield , BT33 0HD

Strangford College, ABBEY ROAD, BT22 2GB

Blackwater Integrated College, 12 Old Belfast Road, BT30 6SG

Beechlawn School, 3 Dromore Road, BT26 6PA

Killard House School, Cannyreagh Road, BT21 0AU

Ardmore House Special School, 95a Saul Street, BT30 6NJ

Longstone School, Millar's Lane, BT16 0DA

Parkview Special School, 2 Brokerstown Road, BT28 2EE

Knockevin Special School and Early years Centre, 29 Racecourse Hill, BT30 6PU

Tor Bank Special School, 5 Dunlady Road, BT16 1TT

Clifton Special School, 292a Old Belfast Road, BT19 1RH

Regent House, Circular Road, BT23 4QA

Sullivan Upper School, Belfast Road, BT18 9EP

Friends' School Lisburn, 6 Magheralave Road, BT28 3BH

Wallace High School, 12a Clonevin Park, BT28 3AD

Assumption Grammar School, 24 Belfast Road, BT24 8EA

St Patrick's Grammar School Downpatrick, Saul Street, BT30 6NJ

Our Lady and St Patrick's College, 120 Gilnahirk Road, BT5 7DL

Southern Schools

Mullavilly Primary School, 46 Mullavilly Road, BT62 2LX

Hardy Memorial Primary School, 22 New Line, BT61 9QR

The Armstrong Primary School, College Hill, BT61 9DF

Tandragee Primary School, Portadown Road, BT62 2BB

Hart Memorial Primary School, Charles Street, BT62 4BD

Newtownhamilton Primary School, 8 School Road, BT35 0DQ

Clare Primary School, 58 Cloghoge Road, BT62 2HB

Derryhale Primary School, 116 Derryhale Road, BT62 3SR

Mountnorris Primary School, 7 Main Street, BT60 2TR

Richmount Primary School, 105 Moy Road, BT62 1QP

Cortamlet Primary School, 19 Cortamlet Road, BT35 0EE

Bessbrook Primary School, 14 Church Road, BT35 7AQ

Tullygally Primary School, 21 Meadowbrook Road, BT65 5AA

Dromore Road Primary School Warrenpoint, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3JH

Iveagh Primary School, 17 Castle Hill, BT34 5NH

Ballydown Primary School, 64 Lisnaree Road, BT32 4JN

Kilkeel Primary School, 130 Harbour Road, BT34 4AT

Milltown Primary School, 167 Lurgan Road, BT32 4NR

Scarva Primary School, 80 Main Street, BT63 6NS

Aughnacloy Primary School, 1 Carnteel Road, BT69 6DU

Donaghmore Primary School Dungannon, 35 Main Street, BT70 3EZ

Howard Primary School, 2 Main Road, BT71 7QR

Dungannon Primary School, Circular Road, BT71 6BE

Edenderry Primary School Banbridge, Lurgan Road, BT32 4AF

Millington Primary School, Craigavon Avenue, BT62 3HQ

Dickson Primary School, Pollock Drive, BT66 8LJ

Poyntzpass Primary School, 1 Tandragee Road, BT35 6SL

The Cope Primary School, 12 Ballygassey Road, BT61 8HY

Drumgor Primary School, Drumgor Road, BT65 5BP

Fivemiletown Primary School, 166 Ballagh Road, BT75 0QP

Brackenagh West Primary School, 22 Church Road, BT34 4QB

Ballyoran Primary School, Ballyoran Park, BT62 1JY

Bocombra Primary School, 1 Old Lurgan Road, BT63 5SG

Donacloney Primary School, Baird Avenue, BT66 7LP

Bush Primary School, 31 Mullaghteige Road, BT71 6QU

Markethill Primary School, 14 Mowhan Road, BT60 1RQ

Windsor Hill Primary School, Church Avenue, BT34 1ER

Moyallon Primary School, 103 Moyallon Road, BT63 5JY

Fair Hill Primary School Kinallen, 4 Tullynisky Road, BT25 2PJ

Bronte Primary School, 39 Ballinaskeagh Road, BT32 5BL

Drumadonnell Primary School, 133 Dromara Road, BT32 5EY

Richmond Primary School, 1 Old Omagh Road, BT70 2EZ

Orchard County Primary School, Blackisland Road, BT62 1NH

St John's Primary School Eglish, 57 Eglish Road, BT62 1NL

St Michaels Primary School Newtownhamilton, 86 Dundalk Street, BT35 0PB

Tannaghmore Primary School, Lake Street, BT67 9DY

Cloughoge Primary School, 81 Chancellors Road, BT35 8NG

St Teresa's Primary School Lurgan, 36 Tarry Lane, BT67 9LQ

St Mary's Primary School Maghery, 84 Maghery Road, BT71 6PA

St Patrick's Primary School Aghacommon, 14 Derrymacash Road, BT66 6LG

St Patrick's Primary School Armagh, Loughgall Road, BT61 7NL

St Anthony's Primary School Craigavon, Tullygally Road, BT65 5BL

St Joseph's Primary School Meigh, 1 Seafin Road, BT35 8LA

Killowen Primary School Rostrevor, 88 Killowen Old Road, BT34 3AE

St Joseph's Primary School Ballymartin, 18 Ballymartin Village, BT34 4PA

St Joseph's Convent Primary School Newry, Edward Street, BT35 6AN

Moneydarragh Primary School, 101 Longstone Road, BT34 4UZ

Grange Primary School, 20 Lurganconcary Road, BT34 4LL

St Matthew's Primary School Magheramayo, 27 Dolly's Brae, BT31 9AZ

Holy Cross Primary School, 6 Attical Bog Road, BT34 4HT

St Mary's Primary School Cabra, 10 Whites Road, BT70 3AN

St Mary's Primary School Fivemiletown, 70 Colebrooke Road, BT75 0SA

St Paul's Primary School Cabra, 35 Ballykeel Road, BT34 5RH

St Mary's Primary School Rathfriland, Downpatrick Street, BT34 5DQ

St Michael's Primary School Finnis, 145 Rathfriland Road, BT25 2EE

St Mary's Primary School Dechomet, 6 Closkelt Road, BT31 9QE

St Patrick's Primary School Derrynaseer, 3 Aghalee Road, BT67 0AR

St Mary's Primary School Derrytrasna, 191 Derrytrasna Road, BT66 6NR

St Mary's Primary School, Banbridge, Reilly Park, BT32 3DJ

St Colman's PS and All Saints' NU Annaclone, Annaclone, BT32 5LS

St Malachy's Primary School Carrickcroppan, 3 Chapel Road, BT35 7HF

St Brendan's Primary School, Moyraverty, BT65 5HS

St Joseph's Primary School Bessbrook, 28 Convent Hill, BT35 7AW

St Jarlath's Primary School, 89 Charlemont Road, BT71 7HH

St Laurence O'Toole's Primary School, 31 Main Street, BT35 7PH

St John the Baptist Primary School Portadown, Garvaghy Road, BT62 1EB

St Mary's Primary School Aughnacloy, Caledon Road, BT69 6AJ

St Colman's Primary School Bann, 10 Drumnascamph Road, BT63 6DU

St Ronan's Primary School Newry, Ashgrove Avenue, BT34 1PR

St Malachy's Primary School Carnagat, 11 Martin's Lane, BT35 8PJ

St Colman's Primary School Kilkeel, Greencastle Street, BT34 4BH

St Dallan's Primary School, Clonallon Road, BT34 3RP

Our Lady's Primary School Tullysaran, Tullysaran, BT71 7NJ

St Patrick's Primary School Drumgreenagh, 40 Longstone Hill Road, BT34 5BT

St Francis' Primary School Lurgan, Francis Street, BT66 6DL

St Clare's Abbey PS, 12 Courtenay Hill, BT34 2EA

St Bronagh's Primary School, 53 Church Street, BT34 3BB

Seagoe Primary School, 83 Seagoe Road, BT63 5HS

The Drelincourt Primary School, 23a Ballinahore Avenue, BT60 1EE

Bunscoil an Iúir, 74 Kilmorey Street, BT34 2DH

Gaelscoil Aodha Rua, The Playing Fields, 97 Donaghmore Road, BT71 1HD

Kilbroney Integrated Primary School, 15 Cloughmore Road, BT34 3EL

Bridge Integrated Primary School, Ballygowan Road, BT32 3EL

Portadown Integrated Primary School, 1 Kernan Road, BT63 5RR

Saints and Scholars Integrated Primary School, Killuney Park, BT61 9HG

Newtownhamilton High School, 9 Armagh Road, BT35 0DG

Clounagh Junior High School, Brownstown Road, BT62 3QA

Banbridge High School, Primrose Gardens, BT32 3EW

Killicomaine Junior High School, Upper Church Lane, Portadown, BT63 5JE

Dromore High School, 31 Banbridge Road, BT25 1ND

Markethill High School, 61 Mowhan Road, BT60 1RE

Fivemiletown College, Corcreevy Demesne, BT75 0SB

City of Armagh High School, Alexander Road, BT61 7JH

Rathfriland High School, 76 Newry Street, BT34 5PZ

Tandragee Junior High School, Armagh Road, BT62 2AY

Aughnacloy College, 23 Carnteel Road, BT69 6DX

NEWRY HIGH SCHOOL, 23 Ashgrove Road, BT34 1QN

Drumglass High School, Carland Road, BT71 4AA

Lurgan Junior High School, Gilford Road, Lurgan, BT66 8SU

Craigavon Senior High School, 26-34 Lurgan Road, BT63 5HJ

St Joseph's Boys' High School Newry, 20 Armagh Road, BT35 6DH

St Columban's College Kilkeel, 127 Newcastle Road, BT34 4NL

St Patrick's College Banbridge, Scarva Road, BT32 3AS

St Mary's High School Newry, Upper Chapel Street, BT34 2DT

St Mark's High School, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3PN

St Paul's High School, 108 Camlough Road, Bessbrook, BT35 7EE

St Joseph's High School Crossmaglen, 77 Dundalk Road, BT35 9HP

Lismore Comprehensive, Drumgask, BT65 5DU

St Catherine's College, Convent Road, BT60 4BG

St Patrick's College, 41 KILLYMEAL ROAD, BT71 6LJ

St John the Baptist's College, 4 Moy Road, BT62 1QQ

Brownlow Integrated College, Tullygally Road, BT65 5BS

New-Bridge Integrated College, 25 Donard View Road, BT32 3LN

Integrated College Dungannon, 21 Gortmerron Link Road, BT71 6LS

Rathore School, 9 Martin's Lane, BT35 8HJ

Donard School, 22A CASTLEWELLAN ROAD, BT32 4XY

Sperrinview School, 8 Coalisland Road, BT71 6FA

Lisanally Special School, 85 Lisanally Lane Armagh, BT61 7HF

Banbridge Academy, Lurgan Road, BT32 4AQ

Lurgan College, College Walk, BT66 6JW

Portadown College, Killycomaine Road, BT63 5BU

St Louis Grammar School, 151 Newry Road, BT34 4EU

Our Lady's Grammar School, Chequer Hill, Newry, BT35 6DY

St Colman's College, 46 Armagh Road, BT35 6PP

Sacred Heart Grammar School, 10 Ashgrove Avenue, BT34 1PR

Royal School Dungannon, 2 Ranfurly Road, BT71 6AS

St Ronan's College, 12 Cornakinnegar Rd, Lurgan ,Co Armagh, BT67 9JW

This page is updated every ten minutes.