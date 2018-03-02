School closures in Northern Ireland
The following schools are closed on Friday 2 March.
This page will be updated at 07:00 GMT on Friday morning.
Nursery school closures:
Belfast
St Luke's Nursery School, Glasvey Drive Twinbrook BT17 0DB
Victoria Nursery School, Victoria Parade, Belfast BT15 2EN
Holy Child Nursery School, Slievegallion Dr, Belfast BT11 8JP
St Bernadette's Nursery School, Glenalina Rd, Belfast BT12 7JG
Bethlehem Nursery School, Ravenhill Rd, Belfast BT6 0BW
McArthur Nursery School, Susan Street, Belfast BT5 4FE
St Maria Goretti Nursery School, Whiterock Gardens, Belfast BT12 7PS
Matt Talbot Nursery School, West Belfast
St. Teresa's Nursery School, West Belfast
Tudor Lodge Nursery School
St. Peter's Nursery School, West Belfast
Holy Rosary Nursery School, Belfast
Edenderry Nursery School
St Martin's Nursery School, Turf Lodge, West Belfast
St. Oliver Plunkett Nursery School, Belfast
Oldpark Nursery School, North Belfast
Our Lady's Nursery School, Deanby Gardens, Belfast
Holy Cross Nursery School, Belfast
Southern
Dungannon Nursery School, 29 Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6BE
Tandragee Nursery School, Tandragee
The Grove Nursery, Armagh
Kilkeel Nursery School, Kilkeel
Millington Nursery School, Portadown
Killylea Primary School, Co Armagh
Downshire Nursery School, Banbridge
South Eastern Region
Knockbreda Nursery School, Belfast
Barbour Nursery School, Lisburn;
Ballymacward Primary School and Playgroup, Rock Road, Lisburn
Pond Park Nursery School, Lisburn
St Colmcille's Nursery School, Downpatrick
Holy Trinity Nursery School, Lisburn
Glenbrook Nursery School, Glenard Road,Newtownards
Newtownards Nursery School, Newtownards
All other Schools:
Belfast schools
Currie Primary School, 111-113 Limestone Road, BT15 3AB
Euston Street Primary School, Euston Street, BT6 9AG
Rosetta Primary School, 21 Knockbreda Road, BT6 0JA
Springfield Primary School, 425 Springfield Road, BT12 7DJ
Harding Memorial Primary School, 105-107 Cregagh Road, BT6 8PZ
Strandtown Primary School, North Road, BT4 3DJ
Elmgrove Primary School, 289 Beersbridge Road, BT5 4RS
Seaview Primary School Belfast, Seaview Drive, BT15 3NB
Nettlefield Primary School, Radnor Street, BT6 8BG
Carr's Glen Primary School, 629-633 Oldpark Road, BT14 6QX
Taughmonagh Primary School, Findon Gardens, BT9 6QL
Ligoniel Primary School, Ligoniel Road, BT14 8BW
Knocknagoney Primary School, Knocknagoney Road, BT4 2NR
Black Mountain Primary School, Black Mountain Place, BT13 3TT
Donegall Road Primary School, Maldon Street, BT12 6HE
Ballysillan Primary School, Ballysillan Park, BT14 8LT
Fane Street Primary School, Fane Street, BT9 7BW
Blythefield Primary School, Blythe Street, BT12 5HX
Dundela Infants' School, Wilgar Street, BT4 3BL
Glenwood Primary School, 4-22 Upper Riga Street, BT13 3GW
Wheatfield Primary School, Alliance Road, BT14 7JE
Harmony Primary School, Forthriver Crescent, BT13 3SY
Victoria Park Primary School, Strandburn Street, BT4 1LX
Holy Cross Boys' Primary School, Brookfield Street, BT14 7EX
Our Lady's Girls' Primary School, Deanby Gardens, BT14 6NN
Holy Cross Girls' Primary School, Ardoyne Road, BT14 7HZ
St Anne's Primary School Belfast, Kingsway, BT10 0LF
Mercy Primary School, 614 Crumlin Road, BT14 7GL
St Vincent de Paul Primary School, 167A Ligoniel Road, BT14 8DP
St Bride's Primary School, 36 Derryvolgie Avenue, BT9 6FP
St Michael's Primary School, 514 Ravenhill Road, BT6 0BW
St Joseph's Primary School, 31a Holland Drive, BT5 6EH
St Mary's Primary School Belfast, Divis Street, BT12 4AL
St Malachy's Primary School, Eliza Street, BT7 2BJ
Sacred Heart Primary School Belfast, Oldpark Avenue, BT14 6HH
St Matthew's Primary School Belfast, Seaforde Street, BT5 4EW
St Kevin's Primary School, 446 Falls Road, BT12 6EN
Holy Child Primary School Belfast, Broomhill, BT11 8JF
St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Belfast, Glen Road, BT11 8AY
St Peter's Primary School Belfast, Ross Road, BT12 4JD
St Josephs Primary School, Slate Street, BT12 4LD
Holy Trinity Primary School Belfast, Monagh Road, BT11 8EG
St Paul's Primary and Nursery School, Mica Drive, BT12 7NN
St John the Baptist Primary School, Finaghy Road North, BT11 9EH
John Paul II Primary School, Whiterock Road, BT12 5FW
St Patrick's Primary School, 9-25 Pim Street, BT15 2BN
Bunscoil Phobal Feirste, 11 Rosgoill Park, BT11 9QS
Gaelscoil na bhFál, 34A Iveagh Crescent, BT12 6AT
Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh, 15a Ballymurphy Road, BT12 7JL
Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagain, 156 Cliftonville Road, BT14 7LA
Cliftonville Integrated Primary School, 93 Cliftonville Road, BT14 6JQ
Forge Integrated Primary School, 20 Carolan Road, BT7 3HE
Cranmore Integrated Primary and Nursery School, 47 Finaghy Road North, BT10 0JB
Ashfield Girls' School, Holywood Road, BT4 2LY
Belfast Model School for Girls, 35 Dunowen Gardens, BT14 6NQ
Belfast Boys' Model School, Ballysillan Road, BT14 6RB
St Louise's Comprehensive College, 468 Falls Road, BT12 6EN
St Rose's Dominican College, Beechmount Avenue, BT12 7NA
Christian Brothers' School, Glen Road, BT11 8BW
St Genevieve's High School, 87 Stewartstown Road, BT11 9JP
De La Salle College, Edenmore Drive, BT11 8LT
Corpus Christi College, Ard Na Va Road, BT12 6FF
St Joseph's College, 518-572 Ravenhill Road, BT6 0BY
Blessed Trinity College, 619 Antrim Road, BT15 4DZ
Coláiste Feirste, 7 Pairc Radharc na bhFea Beal Feirste, BT12 7PY
Hazelwood College, 70 Whitewell Road, BT36 7ES
Cedar Lodge Special School, 24 Lansdowne Park North, BT15 4AE
Fleming Fulton Special School, 35 Upper Malone Road, BT9 6TY
Harberton School, Haberton Park, BT9 6TX
Mitchell House School, Marmount, BT4 2GT
Greenwood Assessment Centre, Greenwood Avenue, BT4 3JJ
Park Education Resource Centre, 145 Ravenhill Road, BT6 8GH
Glenveagh Special School, Harberton Park, BT9 6TX
Oakwood School and Assessment Centre, Haberton Park, BT9 6TX
Clarawood School, Clarawood Park, BT5 6FR
St Gerard's Resource Centre, Upper Springfield Road, BT12 7QP
Grosvenor Grammar School, Marina Park, BT5 6BA
Wellington College Belfast, 18 Carolan Road, BT7 3HE
Bloomfield Collegiate, Astoria Gardens, BT5 6HW
Strathearn School, 188 Belmont Road, BT4 2AU
Rathmore Grammar School, Kingsway, BT10 0LF
Hunterhouse College, Colinmore, BT10 0LE
Aquinas Diocesan Grammar School, 518-572 Ravenhill Road, BT6 0BY
Newstart Education Centre, 1a Dunlewey Street, BT13 2QU
Western Schools
Moat Primary School, Lisnaskea, BT92 0JH
Newtownbutler Primary School, 58 High Street, BT92 8JE
Lisbellaw Primary School, 18 Cloghcor Road, BT94 5BE
COOLEY PS, Cooley Road, BT79 7DH
Tattygar Primary School, Lisbellaw, BT94 5GF
St Mary's Primary School Maguiresbridge, Maguiresbridge, BT94 4RG
St Patrick's Primary School Newtownstewart, Dublin Street, BT78 4AQ
Bunscoil an Traonaigh, Drumbrughas North, BT92 0PE
Gaelscoil na gCrann, Ballinamullan, Omagh, BT79 0GZ
Enniskillen Integrated Primary School, Drumcoo, BT74 4FW
Omagh Integrated Primary School, Dergmoney Lane, BT78 1AE
St Fanchea's College, Coa Road, Chanterhill, BT74 4AD
St Joseph's College Enniskillen, Chanterhill Road, BT74 6DE
St Aidan's High School, Derrylin, BT92 9LA
Erne Integrated College, Drumcoo, BT74 4FY
Arvalee School and Resource Centre, Strule Campus, Gortin Road, Omagh, BT79 7DH
Willowbridge School, Derrygonnelly Rd, BT74 7EY
Mount Lourdes Grammar School, Belmore Street , BT74 6AB
St Michael's College, Chanterhill Road, BT74 6DE
Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, Enniskillen,
North Eastern Schools
Ballyhackett Primary School, 50 Altikeeragh Road, BT51 4SR
St Joseph's Primary School Crumlin, 15 Glenavy Road, BT29 4LA
Gaelscoil Ghleann Darach, 15c Glenavy Road, BT29 4LA
Gaelscoil Eanna, c/o St Enda's GAA, BT36 7AU
Gaelscoil/Naí-Aonad an tSeanchai, 40 Meeting Street, BT45 6BW
Crumlin Integrated College, 10 Glenavy Road, BT29 4LA
South Eastern Schools
McKinney Primary School, 3 Leathemstown Road, BT29 4HX
Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School, 1a Killultagh Road, BT28 2NX
Largymore Primary School, Hillhall Road, BT27 5BT
Brownlee Primary School, Wallace Avenue, BT27 4AA
Dunmurry Primary School, Glenburn Road, BT17 9AN
Lisburn Central Primary School, 52-56 Hillsborough Road, BT28 1JJ
Seymour Hill Primary School, Hazel Avenue, BT17 9QX
Tonagh Primary School, Tonagh Avenue, BT28 1DQ
Carrickmannon Primary School, 77 Carrickmannon Road, BT23 6JJ
Castle Gardens Primary School, 69 Bowtown Road, BT23 8NN
Victoria Primary School Ballyhalbert, 2 Victoria Road, BT22 1DQ
Ballynahinch Primary School, Croob Park, BT24 8BB
Derryboy Primary School, 20 Manse Road, BT30 9LY
Carr Primary School, 336 Comber Road, BT27 6TB
Dundonald Primary School, 10 Church Green, BT16 2LP
Castlewellan Primary School, 2 Church Street, BT31 9EG
Gilnahirk Primary School, 148 Gilnahirk Road, BT5 7QQ
Anahilt Primary School, 248 Ballynahinch Road, BT26 6BP
Dromara Primary School, 36 Hillsborough Road, BT25 2BL
Holywood Primary School, Hillview Place, BT18 9DL
Cregagh Primary School, Mount Merrion Avenue, BT6 0FL
Victoria Primary School Newtownards, East Street, BT23 7DD
Lisnasharragh Primary School, Tudor Drive, BT6 9LS
Millisle Primary School, Abbey Road, BT22 2DD
Braniel Primary School, Ravenswood Park, BT5 7JU
Newcastle Primary School, Shimna Road, BT33 0AS
Belvoir Park Primary School, Belvoir Park, BT8 4DL
Cairnshill Primary School, 6a Cairnshill Drive, BT8 6RT
Carryduff Primary School, Killlynure Road, BT8 8EE
Alexander Dickson Primary School, Comber Road, BT23 5TN
Harmony Hill Primary School, 50 Harmony Hill, BT27 4ES
Knockmore Primary School, Hertford Crescent, BT28 1SA
Carrowdore Primary School, Castle Place, BT22 2JJ
Moira Primary School, Backwood Road, BT67 0LJ
Spa Primary School, 59 Ballymaglave Road, BT24 8QB
Andrews Memorial Primary School, 4 Ballygowan Road, BT23 5PG
Killowen Primary School Lisburn, 20 Laurelhill Road, BT28 2UH
Academy Primary School, 194 Listooder Road, BT24 7JA
Ballinderry Primary School, 8d Crumlin Road, BT28 2BF
Downpatrick Primary School, 10 Mount Crescent, BT30 6AF
Pond Park Primary School, 63 Pond Park Road, BT28 3BF
Ballymacash Primary School, 16 Brokerstown Road, BT28 2EE
Riverdale Primary School, 288 Ballynahinch Road, BT27 5LX
Meadow Bridge Primary School, 3 LANY ROAD, BT26 6JR
Downshire Primary School, 7 Ballynahinch Road, BT26 6AR
Cumran Primary School, 17 The Square, BT30 8RB
Glasswater Primary School, 6 John Street, BT30 9EG
Ballymacrickett Primary School, 41 Scroggy Road, BT29 4NE
St Joseph's Primary School Lisburn, 42 Castle Street, BT27 4XE
St Joseph's Primary School Ardglass, 45 Ballycruttle Road, BT30 7EL
St Malachy's Primary School Downpatrick, 8 Kilclief Road, BT30 7PA
St Patrick's Primary School Saul, 16 St Patrick's Road, BT30 7JG
St Francis' Primary School, 18 Chapel Lane, BT31 9PQ
St Joseph's Primary School Crossgar, 4 Ballynahinch Road, BT30 9HS
St Joseph's Primary School Carryduff, 8 Knockbracken Drive, BT8 8EX
St Joseph's Primary School Newcastle, 25 Carnacaville Road, BT33 0JS
St Patrick's Primary School Ballynahinch, Main Street, BT24 8DN
St Patrick's Primary School Castlewellan, 30 Burrenreagh Road, BT31 9HH
St Mary's Primary School Saintfield, 27 Old Grand Jury Road, BT24 7JD
St Mary's Primary School Dunsford, 82 Strangford Road, BT30 7SS
St Joseph's Primary School Strangford, 31 Downpatrick Road, BT30 7LZ
St Macartan's Primary School Loughinisland, 44 Loughinisland Road, BT30 8PZ
Holy Family Primary School Teconnaught, 1 Drumnaconagher Road, BT30 9AN
St Mary's Primary School Killyleagh, Sloane Crescent, BT30 9RB
St Brigid's Primary School Downpatrick, Rathkeltair Road, BT30 6NL
St Colman's Primary School, 109 Queensway, BT27 4QS
St Malachy's Primary School Kilcoo, 4 Ballymoney Road, BT34 5HU
Sacred Heart Primary School Dundrum, 27 Main Street, BT33 0LU
St Colmcille's Primary School Downpatrick, 68a Glebetown Drive, BT30 6PZ
Good Shepherd Primary School Belfast, 9 Good Shepherd Road, BT17 0PJ
St Mary's Primary School Kircubbin, Church Grove, BT22 2SU
St Malachy's Primary School Castlewellan, 33 Lower Square, BT31 9DN
St Patrick's Primary School Legamaddy, 167 Ballynoe Road, BT30 8AR
St Kieran's Primary School, 9 Bell Steel Road, BT17 0PB
Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School, 1 Cherry Road, BT17 0RW
Christ the Redeemer Primary School, Lagmore Drive, BT17 0TA
St Mary's Primary School Newcastle, 31a Elmgrove Park, BT33 0BA
St Ita's Primary School, Alderwood Hill, BT8 4YY
Our Lady and St Patrick Primary School, Edward Street, BT30 6JD
Holy Evangelists, Glasvey Drive Dunmurry Belfast , BT17 0DB
Scoil Na Fuiseoige, 40 Gardenmore Road, BT17 0DF
Portaferry Integrated Primary School, High Street, BT22 1QU
Fort Hill Integrated Primary School, Low Road, BT27 4TJ
All Children's Integrated Primary School, The Walled Garden , BT33 0HD
Lough View Integrated Primary School, 63 Church Road, BT6 9SA
Cedar Integrated Primary School, Kilmore Road, BT30 9HJ
Oakwood Integrated Primary School, 48 The Cutts, Derriaghy, Belfast, BT17 9HN
Millennium Integrated Primary School, 139 Belfast Road, BT24 7HF
Drumlins Integrated Primary School, 43 Lisburn Road, BT24 8TT
Rowandale Integrated Primary School , 18 Clarehill Road, BT67 0PB
Movilla High School, Abbey Road, BT23 7HA
The High School, Ballynahinch, 103 Belfast Road, BT24 8EH
Nendrum College, Darragh Road, BT23 5BX
Glastry College, 14 Victoria Road, BT22 1DQ
Saintfield High School, 21 Comber Road, BT24 7BB
Laurelhill Community College, 22 Laurelhill Road, BT28 2UH
Dundonald High School, 764 Upper Newtownards Road, BT16 1TH
Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College, 2 Castle Park Road, BT20 4TB
Breda Academy, Newtownbreda Road, BT8 6PY
St Mary's High School Downpatrick, 23 Ardglass Road, BT30 9JQ
St Columba's College, 2 Ballyphilip Road, BT22 1RB
St Columbanus' College, Ballymaconnell Road, BT20 5PU
St Colman's High and Sixth Form College, 52 Crossgar Road, BT24 8XR
St Malachy's High School Castlewellan, 3 Dublin Road, BT31 9AG
St Colm's High School, Summerhill Drive, BT17 0BT
Priory College, MY LADY'S MILE, BT18 9ER
Fort Hill Integrated College, Belfast Road, BT27 4TL
Lagan College, 44 Manse Road, BT8 6SA
Shimna Integrated College, The Lawnfield , BT33 0HD
Strangford College, ABBEY ROAD, BT22 2GB
Blackwater Integrated College, 12 Old Belfast Road, BT30 6SG
Beechlawn School, 3 Dromore Road, BT26 6PA
Killard House School, Cannyreagh Road, BT21 0AU
Ardmore House Special School, 95a Saul Street, BT30 6NJ
Longstone School, Millar's Lane, BT16 0DA
Parkview Special School, 2 Brokerstown Road, BT28 2EE
Knockevin Special School and Early years Centre, 29 Racecourse Hill, BT30 6PU
Tor Bank Special School, 5 Dunlady Road, BT16 1TT
Clifton Special School, 292a Old Belfast Road, BT19 1RH
Regent House, Circular Road, BT23 4QA
Sullivan Upper School, Belfast Road, BT18 9EP
Friends' School Lisburn, 6 Magheralave Road, BT28 3BH
Wallace High School, 12a Clonevin Park, BT28 3AD
Assumption Grammar School, 24 Belfast Road, BT24 8EA
St Patrick's Grammar School Downpatrick, Saul Street, BT30 6NJ
Our Lady and St Patrick's College, 120 Gilnahirk Road, BT5 7DL
Southern Schools
Mullavilly Primary School, 46 Mullavilly Road, BT62 2LX
Hardy Memorial Primary School, 22 New Line, BT61 9QR
The Armstrong Primary School, College Hill, BT61 9DF
Tandragee Primary School, Portadown Road, BT62 2BB
Hart Memorial Primary School, Charles Street, BT62 4BD
Newtownhamilton Primary School, 8 School Road, BT35 0DQ
Clare Primary School, 58 Cloghoge Road, BT62 2HB
Derryhale Primary School, 116 Derryhale Road, BT62 3SR
Mountnorris Primary School, 7 Main Street, BT60 2TR
Richmount Primary School, 105 Moy Road, BT62 1QP
Cortamlet Primary School, 19 Cortamlet Road, BT35 0EE
Bessbrook Primary School, 14 Church Road, BT35 7AQ
Tullygally Primary School, 21 Meadowbrook Road, BT65 5AA
Dromore Road Primary School Warrenpoint, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3JH
Iveagh Primary School, 17 Castle Hill, BT34 5NH
Ballydown Primary School, 64 Lisnaree Road, BT32 4JN
Kilkeel Primary School, 130 Harbour Road, BT34 4AT
Milltown Primary School, 167 Lurgan Road, BT32 4NR
Scarva Primary School, 80 Main Street, BT63 6NS
Aughnacloy Primary School, 1 Carnteel Road, BT69 6DU
Donaghmore Primary School Dungannon, 35 Main Street, BT70 3EZ
Howard Primary School, 2 Main Road, BT71 7QR
Dungannon Primary School, Circular Road, BT71 6BE
Edenderry Primary School Banbridge, Lurgan Road, BT32 4AF
Millington Primary School, Craigavon Avenue, BT62 3HQ
Dickson Primary School, Pollock Drive, BT66 8LJ
Poyntzpass Primary School, 1 Tandragee Road, BT35 6SL
The Cope Primary School, 12 Ballygassey Road, BT61 8HY
Drumgor Primary School, Drumgor Road, BT65 5BP
Fivemiletown Primary School, 166 Ballagh Road, BT75 0QP
Brackenagh West Primary School, 22 Church Road, BT34 4QB
Ballyoran Primary School, Ballyoran Park, BT62 1JY
Bocombra Primary School, 1 Old Lurgan Road, BT63 5SG
Donacloney Primary School, Baird Avenue, BT66 7LP
Bush Primary School, 31 Mullaghteige Road, BT71 6QU
Markethill Primary School, 14 Mowhan Road, BT60 1RQ
Windsor Hill Primary School, Church Avenue, BT34 1ER
Moyallon Primary School, 103 Moyallon Road, BT63 5JY
Fair Hill Primary School Kinallen, 4 Tullynisky Road, BT25 2PJ
Bronte Primary School, 39 Ballinaskeagh Road, BT32 5BL
Drumadonnell Primary School, 133 Dromara Road, BT32 5EY
Richmond Primary School, 1 Old Omagh Road, BT70 2EZ
Orchard County Primary School, Blackisland Road, BT62 1NH
St John's Primary School Eglish, 57 Eglish Road, BT62 1NL
St Michaels Primary School Newtownhamilton, 86 Dundalk Street, BT35 0PB
Tannaghmore Primary School, Lake Street, BT67 9DY
Cloughoge Primary School, 81 Chancellors Road, BT35 8NG
St Teresa's Primary School Lurgan, 36 Tarry Lane, BT67 9LQ
St Mary's Primary School Maghery, 84 Maghery Road, BT71 6PA
St Patrick's Primary School Aghacommon, 14 Derrymacash Road, BT66 6LG
St Patrick's Primary School Armagh, Loughgall Road, BT61 7NL
St Anthony's Primary School Craigavon, Tullygally Road, BT65 5BL
St Joseph's Primary School Meigh, 1 Seafin Road, BT35 8LA
Killowen Primary School Rostrevor, 88 Killowen Old Road, BT34 3AE
St Joseph's Primary School Ballymartin, 18 Ballymartin Village, BT34 4PA
St Joseph's Convent Primary School Newry, Edward Street, BT35 6AN
Moneydarragh Primary School, 101 Longstone Road, BT34 4UZ
Grange Primary School, 20 Lurganconcary Road, BT34 4LL
St Matthew's Primary School Magheramayo, 27 Dolly's Brae, BT31 9AZ
Holy Cross Primary School, 6 Attical Bog Road, BT34 4HT
St Mary's Primary School Cabra, 10 Whites Road, BT70 3AN
St Mary's Primary School Fivemiletown, 70 Colebrooke Road, BT75 0SA
St Paul's Primary School Cabra, 35 Ballykeel Road, BT34 5RH
St Mary's Primary School Rathfriland, Downpatrick Street, BT34 5DQ
St Michael's Primary School Finnis, 145 Rathfriland Road, BT25 2EE
St Mary's Primary School Dechomet, 6 Closkelt Road, BT31 9QE
St Patrick's Primary School Derrynaseer, 3 Aghalee Road, BT67 0AR
St Mary's Primary School Derrytrasna, 191 Derrytrasna Road, BT66 6NR
St Mary's Primary School, Banbridge, Reilly Park, BT32 3DJ
St Colman's PS and All Saints' NU Annaclone, Annaclone, BT32 5LS
St Malachy's Primary School Carrickcroppan, 3 Chapel Road, BT35 7HF
St Brendan's Primary School, Moyraverty, BT65 5HS
St Joseph's Primary School Bessbrook, 28 Convent Hill, BT35 7AW
St Jarlath's Primary School, 89 Charlemont Road, BT71 7HH
St Laurence O'Toole's Primary School, 31 Main Street, BT35 7PH
St John the Baptist Primary School Portadown, Garvaghy Road, BT62 1EB
St Mary's Primary School Aughnacloy, Caledon Road, BT69 6AJ
St Colman's Primary School Bann, 10 Drumnascamph Road, BT63 6DU
St Ronan's Primary School Newry, Ashgrove Avenue, BT34 1PR
St Malachy's Primary School Carnagat, 11 Martin's Lane, BT35 8PJ
St Colman's Primary School Kilkeel, Greencastle Street, BT34 4BH
St Dallan's Primary School, Clonallon Road, BT34 3RP
Our Lady's Primary School Tullysaran, Tullysaran, BT71 7NJ
St Patrick's Primary School Drumgreenagh, 40 Longstone Hill Road, BT34 5BT
St Francis' Primary School Lurgan, Francis Street, BT66 6DL
St Clare's Abbey PS, 12 Courtenay Hill, BT34 2EA
St Bronagh's Primary School, 53 Church Street, BT34 3BB
Seagoe Primary School, 83 Seagoe Road, BT63 5HS
The Drelincourt Primary School, 23a Ballinahore Avenue, BT60 1EE
Bunscoil an Iúir, 74 Kilmorey Street, BT34 2DH
Gaelscoil Aodha Rua, The Playing Fields, 97 Donaghmore Road, BT71 1HD
Kilbroney Integrated Primary School, 15 Cloughmore Road, BT34 3EL
Bridge Integrated Primary School, Ballygowan Road, BT32 3EL
Portadown Integrated Primary School, 1 Kernan Road, BT63 5RR
Saints and Scholars Integrated Primary School, Killuney Park, BT61 9HG
Newtownhamilton High School, 9 Armagh Road, BT35 0DG
Clounagh Junior High School, Brownstown Road, BT62 3QA
Banbridge High School, Primrose Gardens, BT32 3EW
Killicomaine Junior High School, Upper Church Lane, Portadown, BT63 5JE
Dromore High School, 31 Banbridge Road, BT25 1ND
Markethill High School, 61 Mowhan Road, BT60 1RE
Fivemiletown College, Corcreevy Demesne, BT75 0SB
City of Armagh High School, Alexander Road, BT61 7JH
Rathfriland High School, 76 Newry Street, BT34 5PZ
Tandragee Junior High School, Armagh Road, BT62 2AY
Aughnacloy College, 23 Carnteel Road, BT69 6DX
NEWRY HIGH SCHOOL, 23 Ashgrove Road, BT34 1QN
Drumglass High School, Carland Road, BT71 4AA
Lurgan Junior High School, Gilford Road, Lurgan, BT66 8SU
Craigavon Senior High School, 26-34 Lurgan Road, BT63 5HJ
St Joseph's Boys' High School Newry, 20 Armagh Road, BT35 6DH
St Columban's College Kilkeel, 127 Newcastle Road, BT34 4NL
St Patrick's College Banbridge, Scarva Road, BT32 3AS
St Mary's High School Newry, Upper Chapel Street, BT34 2DT
St Mark's High School, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3PN
St Paul's High School, 108 Camlough Road, Bessbrook, BT35 7EE
St Joseph's High School Crossmaglen, 77 Dundalk Road, BT35 9HP
Lismore Comprehensive, Drumgask, BT65 5DU
St Catherine's College, Convent Road, BT60 4BG
St Patrick's College, 41 KILLYMEAL ROAD, BT71 6LJ
St John the Baptist's College, 4 Moy Road, BT62 1QQ
Brownlow Integrated College, Tullygally Road, BT65 5BS
New-Bridge Integrated College, 25 Donard View Road, BT32 3LN
Integrated College Dungannon, 21 Gortmerron Link Road, BT71 6LS
Rathore School, 9 Martin's Lane, BT35 8HJ
Donard School, 22A CASTLEWELLAN ROAD, BT32 4XY
Sperrinview School, 8 Coalisland Road, BT71 6FA
Lisanally Special School, 85 Lisanally Lane Armagh, BT61 7HF
Banbridge Academy, Lurgan Road, BT32 4AQ
Lurgan College, College Walk, BT66 6JW
Portadown College, Killycomaine Road, BT63 5BU
St Louis Grammar School, 151 Newry Road, BT34 4EU
Our Lady's Grammar School, Chequer Hill, Newry, BT35 6DY
St Colman's College, 46 Armagh Road, BT35 6PP
Sacred Heart Grammar School, 10 Ashgrove Avenue, BT34 1PR
Royal School Dungannon, 2 Ranfurly Road, BT71 6AS
St Ronan's College, 12 Cornakinnegar Rd, Lurgan ,Co Armagh, BT67 9JW
This page is updated every ten minutes.