Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A weather warning has been issued across large parts of the UK

Several flights to and from Northern Ireland have been cancelled due to heavy snow in other parts of the UK and northern Europe.

Belfast International Airport's spokeswoman said 16 Easyjet flights had been cancelled so far on Sunday.

Affected routes include London Stansted, Luton, Birmingham, Glasgow and Amsterdam.

A number of flights at Belfast City Airport are also cancelled. Passengers are advised to contact their airline.

A spokeswoman for Belfast City Airport said routes affected included:

Flybe's London City

Flybe's Birmingham

Aer Lingus's Heathrow

British Airways flights between Heathrow and Belfast City Airport are still continuing to operate.

While there have been no cancellations at the City of Derry airport, some flights are subject to delays.

The widespread disruption follows heavy snowfall, rain and gale force winds in parts of Great Britain.

Up to 30cm (12in) of snow has fallen in Brecon in Wales and gusts of 90mph have been recorded in the English Channel.

While Belfast International Airport is clear of snow, the weather is causing disruption at other airports in the UK and further afield.

Flights were temporarily suspended at Birmingham Airport while snow was cleared from the runway.

Much of Northern Ireland woke up to a blanket of snow on Friday and the Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for snow and ice from midday on Sunday to midday on Monday.

Temperatures could fall as low as -9C around Belfast on Sunday night.

Scattered wintry showers will spread from the north, bringing a widespread frost and localised snowfalls, mainly over high ground in County Antrim.

The Roads Service resumed salting main roads considered to be at risk of ice on Sunday afternoon.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The latest forecast for Northern Ireland

The Roads Service resumed salting main roads considered to be at risk of ice on Sunday afternoon.

Its spokesman, Simon Wells, said: "Road users are reminded that even when salting has been undertaken, ice-free roads cannot be guaranteed.

"Motorists are again advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads."